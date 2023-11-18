Dove is helping black gamers be better represented with more realistic hair

Dove Launches Code My Crown, the World’s First Complete Guide to Coding Natural Hair Dove/Code My Crown

Achieving better representation in virtual spaces is not limited to skin color. Code My Crown, a joint initiative between Dove and the open source Afro Hair Library, is addressing this issue through the creation of the world’s first free guide to coding textured hair and protective styles in video games – Black Introducing more true-to-life depictions of hairstyles in 3D.

After identifying top textured and protective hairstyles currently missing or misrepresented in video games, the project recruited a team of Black 3D artists, animators, programmers, and academics to develop 15 original hair sculptures. included, which can lay the foundation for hundreds of virtual child possibilities. Each comes with step-by-step instructions, 360-degree photo mapping, as well as important cultural insights.

According to a survey of 1,002 adult gamers in the UK and US by Edelman DXI, 85% of Black gamers believe that video games are a poor representation of textured hair.

“In the real world, there is an incredible variety of black hairstyles. But this is rarely seen in the gaming world,” AM Darke, lead Code My Crown contributor and founder of the open source Afro Hair Library, said in a statement.

“At Dove, we believe every single person should see their beauty reflected in the world around them – it’s no different for the virtual world,” said Leandro Barreto, Senior Vice President, Global Dove Masterbrand.

“The importance of accurately and respectfully portraying textured hair in video games cannot be overstated,” he said. “We’re proud to play a small role in taking action to set a new standard for diversity and representation in video games.”

The digital hair look business is becoming increasingly important in the gaming world. According to Roblox’s annual report, Digital Expression, Fashion and Beauty Trends, users have purchased more than 139 million digital hairstyles for their avatars, (up 20% from last year) and more than 7.3 million users have purchased five or Have invested in more.

Additionally, of the limited edition pieces in its Ankora activation on the platform, it was a digital hairstyle that proved to be the most coveted – currently changing hands for six times more than the second most popular item on the Roblox marketplace – a Ancora Branded Digital Baseball Hat.

While textured hair is the most complex to recreate digitally, hair and fur are extremely difficult to replicate, so this initiative sets an important benchmark for digital creators across the board.

