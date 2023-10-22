Douglas Luiz’s brace helps Aston Villa overtake West Ham to move up to fifth

Aston Villa maintained their Champions League lead with an impressive 4-1 win over West Ham.

A brace from Douglas Luiz, including a second-half penalty, as well as goals from Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey lifted them to fifth in the Premier League – just two points off top spot.

Jarrod Bowen’s deflected effort made it 2–1, but the hosts recovered for Watkins to score a vital third goal before Bailey wrapped things up late on.

The Hammers, now five points behind Villa, suffered their third defeat of the season after struggling to equalize with the hosts.

Villa had waited a long time for a win over their bogey team the Hammers.

They have recorded just one win in the last 10 years, a 1-0 win when Villa were already on the slide in 2015, but under Unai Emery they are a different beast, having made it 10 straight home league wins for the first time in 30. Are of. This match is taking years.

Emery placed his trust in Niccolo Zaniolo when he assisted Italian authorities in investigating alleged illegal betting activity.

Sunday afternoon slumber had loomed over Villa Park in the early stages, but it was awakened when Alphonse Areola brilliantly parried Luiz’s 25-yard effort.

The West Ham goalkeeper made a brilliant save but it should have been ruled out after five minutes.

Moussa Diaby’s pass deflected off Kurt Zouma and Watkins headed past Vladimir Coufal. After hard work, the striker had only Areola to beat, but he headed wide by inches from 12 yards.

The momentum was with Villa so it was little surprise when they took the lead after 30 minutes.

Zaniolo and Watkins linked up down the left and the England striker collected a lovely return pass to stop Luiz on the edge of the box and he fired past Areola.

In terms of scoring, the midfielder became the first Villa player to net in six consecutive home matches in the Premier League.

The hosts deserved their lead, Watkins was close to doubling it two minutes later when he found the side-netting, and West Ham were very compliant as Diaby, Watkins and Zaniolo caused problems.

Villa were more clever than the Hammers, who became vulnerable in the final third due to missing the ball and the clumsiness of Michail Antonio.

Any hopes of a comeback hinged on a strong start to the second half, but instead, the Hammers gifted Villa total control by self-destructing after 51 minutes.

There was little danger when the Hammers tried to play a corner but Lucas Paqueta’s poor pass put Edson Alvarez in trouble.

Ezri Konsa advanced and Alvarez shook the defender to take a penalty which Luiz converted easily.

It looked to be Villa Cruz but the visitors pulled a goal back out of the blue five minutes later when Bowen’s shot from 25 yards hit Pau Torres and rolled into the corner.

A rarely seen spark returned to Villa Park and Matty Cash headed home Nayef Aguard’s strike before turning home Antonio’s dangerous cross.

Yet Villa ended any hopes of improvement with 16 minutes remaining. The Hammers kept the hosts at bay for a while, but were caught out by Watkins off a long ball from John McGinn.

Fresh from his winner for England against Australia during the international break, the striker still had plenty to do but sold a dummy to Zouma before drilling into the roof of the net from an angle.

Substitute Bailly then scored with a minute remaining, receiving Youri Tielemans’ pass, bypassing Aguerde and heading into the top corner.

