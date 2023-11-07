Doug Doggett (’83) receives Poole College’s Distinguished Alumnus Award

by lee hart

Doug Doggett (’83) receives the Poole College of Management’s Distinguished Alumnus Award as his family watches with pride during the University’s Evening in the Stars.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes an alumnus for both career successes and outstanding support of the University. Over the years, Doggett has contributed to the pool through scholarships and the overall needs of the college, as well as support for NC State athletics and the NC State Alumni Association.

“I give back so other people can have the opportunities I’ve had,” he said. “If I can help give someone the opportunity to start on a more solid foundation financially, and not be burdened with student loan debt, I want to do that.”

He met some of the students who received support through his financial contribution and was delighted to hear stories from them about how they achieved their dreams of education.

His own success and entrepreneurial spirit trace back to his first business venture – mowing lawns at the age of 12. Doggett got business cards printed and marketed himself in his neighborhood.

The entrepreneurial mindset and focus never waned, and today he is president of Doggett Concrete in Charlotte, North Carolina, having purchased the organization from his father in 2006. He took over the successful business created by his father and expanded it. He says his inspiration and work ethic comes from his father.

Doggett grew up on concrete work sites, going to work with his father before he was a teenager. He later worked there during summers and vacations when he was in high school and college.

“I loved going to job sites and talking to people from different professions,” he recalls. “I learned a lot from him.”

When Doggett learned he was this year’s recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award, he said it was no surprise that he thought of his father.

Doggett said he was overwhelmed by the honor and was also proud to be able to invite his father, wife and daughter to receive the award.

“Doggett Concrete was his baby,” Doggett said. “I feel like I’ve done a good job of taking care of the business and growing the business, and I know they’re proud of that.”

This was not his only entrepreneurial venture over the years. Before taking the helm of Doggett Concrete, he started a waterproofing business, Moisture Loc, in the late 1980s and later he left the concrete supply company to start Concrete & Materials Placement, LLC – a full-service concrete pumping material placement company. Partnered with.

He credits his time at NC State with providing the foundation for everything that came after. Doggett began his college education at Wingate University, where he received an associate’s degree before transferring to NC State. He took a combination of business and engineering courses to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business management to prepare him for success in his future career.

“I was very focused at NC State on the business side of things and learning things that could really help me on my path to Doggett Concrete,” he said. “More than anything, I learned to take calculated risks.

“I bring to business the ability to accurately calculate the risks in certain situations – if the risk is acceptable I will move forward and set up contingencies or backup plans to ensure the best outcome.”

NC State’s role in his success sparked Doggett’s passion for helping other students succeed.

Doggett says he hasn’t missed a dime of the money he’s returned – the reward is seeing others succeed.

“It’s almost like my entrepreneurial spirit,” he said. “I want to see other people succeed – it’s not just about me being successful, but how I can leave my mark on someone else’s life and help them.”

As he prepares to travel to Raleigh to receive the award, Doggett said he feels honored and a little surprised by the recognition. Not one to focus on himself, he shifted the focus back to the students when talking about the award.

“Some of them have faced difficulties and they are very appreciative of the financial assistance,” he said. “It’s rewarding when you can meet these students and really see that you are helping.

“I do what I do because I have the ability to do it; “I want to make a difference for future NC State graduates and society.”

Source: poole.ncsu.edu