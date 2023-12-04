Doubtnut, which Byju's once offered a $150M deal, sells for $10M techcrunch

Allen Career Institute has acquired Doubtnut in a deal that values ​​the young edtech at $10 million, according to a person familiar with the matter, marking an upset for the once-promising edtech leading app.

Both companies confirmed the deal on Monday, but declined to share financial terms of the acquisition. Seven-year-old Doubtnut, whose learning app helps students solve math and science problems by taking photos of themselves, had raised more than $52 million before the acquisition and counts Peak XV Partners and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems among its backers. Had counted.

As the market turned, Doubtnut held talks with several investors, including Prosus Ventures, but a deal did not materialize due to disagreements over valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. In mid-2020, Indian edtech giant Byju’s also attempted to acquire Doubtnut, valuing the young startup at $150 million, TechCrunch reported at the time.

Doubtnut received significant attention in 2020 for its use of machine learning and image recognition technology to provide answers to students in local languages, demonstrating an alternative approach to serving students in one of the largest education markets .

ALLEN – which helps prepare students aspiring to succeed in prestigious exams like IIT JEE Mains and Advanced, NEET-UG, KVPY and Olympiads – runs one of the largest coaching institutes in India. The firm competes with Aakash, which was acquired by Indian edtech giant Byju’s last year for about $1 billion. Indian online platform Unacademy, which was previously valued at $3.4 billion, had previously planned to acquire Elon, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bodhi Tree, another investment fund of Murdoch and media baron Uday Shankar, invested $600 million in Elon last year, valuing the education institution at more than $1 billion.

“Timely and effective resolution of doubts is a major consumer need in education. Doubtnut’s platform will allow us to significantly enhance the learning experience for our students. We are also excited by the prospects of offering Elon’s high-quality educational products to a broader audience,” Elon CEO Nitin Kukreja said in a statement.

Source: techcrunch.com