Doubt and confusion: What analysts say about OPEC+ cuts

(Bloomberg) — OPEC+’s latest bid to support crude prices with additional oil-production cuts set to take effect in January has left market watchers skeptical about the effectiveness of the move. This is partly due to the voluntary nature of the restrictions, and partly due to their vagueness.

With futures prices falling on Friday, what analysts are saying:

Morgan Stanley: Limited Commitment

According to Morgan Stanley, given that these cuts took so long to negotiate, and that they are not part of formal quotas, this indicates only a limited commitment to implementing them. The impact on the supply-demand balance is likely to be less than the headline figure, analysts including Martijn Rats said in a note.

Updated forecasts now point to a deficit of 300,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of next year, compared with a surplus of 300,000 barrels per day previously forecast. However, a slight surplus is expected to return in the second and third quarters, he said. “Over the next year, we see a build-up of inventory.”

Goldman Sachs: A tentative response

Analysts including Dan Struven said in a note that the additional cuts are a “temporary response” to a large increase in inventories and supplies. Furthermore, as further increases in spare capacity and the voluntary nature of the cuts mean that any additional cuts will be difficult to implement, he maintained a forecast of $93 per barrel for Brent in December 2024.

UBS Group: creating confusion

According to UBS Group AG strategist Giovanni Stanovo, the additional cuts should prevent oversupply in the market in the first quarter. While OPEC+ wants to appear to be in control of the market, the announcement caused confusion because it was left up to individual members to issue statements on the size of the cuts. “Market participants will closely monitor compliance levels.”

Rystad Energy: Bittersweet Victory

The outcome of the meeting is a “bitter victory” for Saudi Arabia because its inability to secure a group-wide agreement does not bode well for the group’s unity and its ability to balance the market, said George Lyon, senior vice president of oil markets. . Rystad Energy’s research said in a note.

With the cuts, Rystad expects a reduction of about 400,000 barrels per day in the first half, with Brent set to trade between $80 and $85 per barrel in the coming months. Meanwhile, Brazil’s decision to join OPEC+ is likely to send the group’s global market share above 60% back to 2018 levels.

ESAI Energy: Unaffiliated

ESAI is not convinced that the latest round of OPEC+ cuts will result in real, additional cuts of up to 700,000 barrels per day. That’s because the incremental voluntary cuts for 2024 appear to come from levels agreed in June 2023, and are in addition to other voluntary cuts agreed last April.

Bernstein: Prevention of overeating

Sanford C. Bernstein analysts including Oswald Clint and Neil Beveridge said, “While the newly announced cuts are voluntary and will raise questions about compliance, it is clear the group is working to prevent inventory buildup and keep prices well below today’s levels.” Is.” Apart from demand shocks, price levels appear to be well supported, he said.

CBA: growing skepticism

In an unusual move, individual OPEC+ members announced their own voluntary production cuts, a task normally undertaken by the secretariat, said Vivek Dhar, director of mining and energy commodities research at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “With these irregularities, OPEC+’s voluntary production cuts only last until 1Q 2024, resulting in increased market skepticism over OPEC+ meeting its pledges.”

ANZ: Lack of published agreement

ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts, including Brian Martin and Daniel Hines, said the absence of a comprehensive description of OPEC+’s production cuts, with only a select few countries detailing their cuts, failed to convince the market.

“The lack of a published agreement also increases the likelihood of some producers not adhering to their voluntary reductions. Still, if production cuts are implemented as promised, the crude oil market should remain tight.

A/S Global Risk Management: Market Doubt

“The market will probably be completely skeptical about whether individual countries will actually reduce production in accordance with voluntary pledges, at least given the poor communication,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of research at A/S Global Risk Management. Seeing it.”

OPEC’s credibility has been damaged as a result, he said. “OPEC+ theoretically outperformed expectations today. But the market may view this as a ‘paper cut’ until data confirms that cuts have been made, and inventories are not increasing.’

Macquarie Bank: already discounted

Analysts including Walt Chancellor said in a note that the OPEC+ announcement should blunt an otherwise very bearish fundamental picture in the first quarter of next year, but that possibility has already been discounted by the market. All told, the meeting’s outcomes “would seem to represent some potential progress around more equitable burden-sharing” between Riyadh and its OPEC+ partners, he said.

