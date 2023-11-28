Double Chin: Know The Causes And How Can It Be Treated?

A double chin, scientifically known as submental fat, is a common aesthetic concern that occurs when a layer of fat forms below the chin. While it may seem like a mere cosmetic issue, the presence of a double chin can also be indicative of underlying health factors. Dr. Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist & Director, Skin Decor, New Delhi shares the causes of a double chin and effective ways to prevent and treat it.

Causes of a double chin:

Genetics:

One significant factor contributing to the development of a double chin is genetics. If your family has a history of accumulating excess fat in the chin area, you may be more predisposed to this condition. Ageing:

As we age, our skin loses elasticity, and the muscles in the neck and chin area may weaken. This can lead to the sagging of skin and the formation of a double chin. Poor posture:

Maintaining poor posture can weaken the muscles in the neck and chin, promoting the development of a double chin. Proper posture not only helps prevent this but also has numerous other health benefits. Weight gain:

Excess weight, especially in the face and neck region, can contribute to the appearance of a double chin. Adopting a healthy diet and exercise routine can aid in weight management. Lack of exercise:

Inactivity can lead to overall weight gain, including in the facial area. Regular cardiovascular and strength training exercises can help tone the muscles and reduce the accumulation of fat.

Curing and preventing a double chin