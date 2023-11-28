Double Chin: Know The Causes And How Can It Be Treated?
A double chin, scientifically known as submental fat, is a common aesthetic concern that occurs when a layer of fat forms below the chin. While it may seem like a mere cosmetic issue, the presence of a double chin can also be indicative of underlying health factors. Dr. Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist & Director, Skin Decor, New Delhi shares the causes of a double chin and effective ways to prevent and treat it.
Causes of a double chin:
- Genetics:
One significant factor contributing to the development of a double chin is genetics. If your family has a history of accumulating excess fat in the chin area, you may be more predisposed to this condition.
- Ageing:
As we age, our skin loses elasticity, and the muscles in the neck and chin area may weaken. This can lead to the sagging of skin and the formation of a double chin.
- Poor posture:
Maintaining poor posture can weaken the muscles in the neck and chin, promoting the development of a double chin. Proper posture not only helps prevent this but also has numerous other health benefits.
- Weight gain:
Excess weight, especially in the face and neck region, can contribute to the appearance of a double chin. Adopting a healthy diet and exercise routine can aid in weight management.
- Lack of exercise:
Inactivity can lead to overall weight gain, including in the facial area. Regular cardiovascular and strength training exercises can help tone the muscles and reduce the accumulation of fat.
Curing and preventing a double chin
- Facial exercises:
Indulge in facial exercises that focuses on the muscles in the chin and neck area. These exercises can help tone and strengthen the muscles, reducing the appearance of a double chin.
- Healthy diet:
Adopting a balanced and nutritious diet is crucial for overall health and can contribute to weight management. Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains while limiting the intake of processed foods and sugars.
- Posture correction:
Be mindful of your posture. Sit and stand up straight to prevent the weakening of neck muscles and the development of a double chin.
- Weight management:
If excess weight is a contributing factor, focus on achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through a combination of diet and exercise.
- Cosmetic procedures:
In some cases, individuals may opt for non-surgical cosmetic procedures which involve injecting a substance to break down fat cells. Certain other procedures like radiofrequency mediated skin tightening and threads can also be used to decrease the appearance. Consultation with a qualified healthcare professional is crucial before considering such options.
While a double chin can be a source of cosmetic concern, understanding its causes and adopting a holistic approach to address them can significantly contribute to its prevention and treatment. By incorporating lifestyle changes, exercises, and, if necessary, professional interventions, individuals can regain confidence and maintain optimal neck and chin health.
first published: November 28, 2023, 12:32 IST
