Double-Bottom: Harness the power of this explosive base

“Throughout time, people have basically acted and reacted in the same ways in the markets as a result of greed, fear, ignorance, and hope. That is why numerical structures and patterns are repeated on a constant basis. Over and over again, with slight variations. Because markets are driven by humans and human nature never changes.” ~Jesse Livermore

Although famed investor Jesse Livermore lived nearly a century ago, his advice remains as true today and as fresh as ever. Investors cannot predict the future. However, by studying the past, investors can recognize patterns that repeat in the stock market and use them to gain an edge. Like a casino operator, a small lead in a series of trades can lead to big results.

Double Bottom Pattern: An Explosive Set-up

In technical analysis, the double-bottom base structure is a bullish chart pattern. The pattern resembles the letter “W” and is characterized by two distinct troughs at approximately the same price level, separated by a peak in the middle. Traders often look for this pattern because it reflects a period where selling pressure has subsided, and buyers are slowly gaining control of the market. The double-bottom pattern is confirmed when the stock price rises above the peak separating two troughs.

nvidia example

A good example for investors to study is the double-bottom pattern that occurred in Chip Leader. nvidia (NVDA,, In February 2016, Nvidia moved out of the double-bottom base structure after the earnings report. The following year, shares never looked back and gained an astonishing 400%.

Image Source: Trading View

Of course, not all double bottoms are created equally. Below are the main features to look for in Double Bottom:

Strong uptrend before base structure: Stocks exit in the same direction in which they entered. In other words, make sure the stock is in an uptrend before forming a base. Remember, trend is your friend.

Shake: A subtle but important clue to look for in a double bottom base is the undercut of the first trough on the second trough. By cutting into the trough first, the stock shakes out the “weak hands”.

Huge Gap Up: A recurring theme among the biggest double-bottom winners is gap up (often earnings-driven) on heavy volume. The gap-up indicates that demand has returned to the stock. When NVDA widened the gap in our 2016 example, volume exceeded the 50-day average by 187%.

Strong Industry Group: Like any stock, a strong industry group can be a significant headwind. In 2016, semiconductors were the strongest industry group ever.

Strong Income Growth: Ultimately, fundamentals drive stocks.The stocks with the best returns on a double-bottom basis saw earnings increase by 40% or more year-over-year.

Arista Networks: Nvidia 2.0?

Tuesday, shares of cloud networking solutions provider Arista Networks (a net, The double bottom broke out of the base structure and increased by ~13% in volume four times the standard.

Image Source: Trading View

Arista checks all the boxes for a potential mega-winner and there is a strong uptrend, shakeout below the first trough and a big gap-up on volume. Arista is part of the hot database industry that benefits from the AI ​​revolution, and earnings are growing at a brisk 46% year-over-year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

