Double-action solar tower promises clean energy all day and night

Researchers in Jordan and Qatar have created a remarkable design for a “Twin Technology Solar System” (TTSS) that is capable of generating clean energy 24/7. This double-action design promises more than twice the energy as a standard solar updraft tower.

As its name suggests, TTSS combines two tower-style technologies into a single design: a solar updraft tower and a cooling downdraft tower. These are integrated into a single tower, with the updraft tower rising from the middle.

A solar updraft system works by heating the air at ground level, then using the fact that hot air rises to propel that air to a tall tower containing a turbine. The air is heated under a large roof that covers a vast collection area, made of greenhouse-type material designed to trap as much heat as possible.

These have been built on an experimental scale, but not yet on a commercial scale, as they are usually very large, tall structures to ensure good temperature differences. Thus, capital costs are high and are considered risky.

The TTSS design combines a solar updraft tower with multiple solar downdraft towers.

Al Hussein Technical University / Qatar University

A cooling downdraft tower, on the other hand, forces air downwards to turn another turbine. In this design, a fine mist of water is sprayed into the ambient air at the top of the tower to make it cooler and heavier and send it downwards.

The TTSS design places an updraft tower in the middle, and surrounds it with 10 downdraft towers running outward, so that it can operate in both updraft and downdraft modes simultaneously.

The research team from Jordan’s Al Hussein Technical University and Qatar University designed a TTSS tower approximately 200 m (656 ft) tall and 13.6 m (45 ft) in diameter, with a 250 m (820 ft) diameter collector located below. , The internal cooling tower had a diameter of 10 meters (33 ft), leaving a 1.8-metre (5.9-ft) gap all around. This gap was divided into 10 separate downdraft towers, with water misting systems at the top and turbines at the bottom. The location chosen was near the city of Riyadh – hot, dry desert areas are ideal for these designs.

In simulation testing using local weather data, the team estimated that such a system would generate about 753 megawatt-hours of energy annually, with the external downdraft towers providing about 400 megawatt-hours and the updraft towers operating around the clock. Working more efficiently in bright sunlight to contribute approximately 350 MW.

An internal updraft tower surrounded by ten downdraft channels, each with its own generator turbine

According to the research team, these figures were 2.14 times higher than similar updraft-only designs – which makes sense given the updraft/downdraft split above. They can also go some way towards offsetting the gap between energy supply and demand that you can get from most solar projects.

The team did not attempt to estimate LCOE (levelized cost of electricity) at this point, or make any cost comparisons to a solar photovoltaic array plus battery energy storage. And it was noted that in areas where TTSS systems would be most effective – hot, dry desert cities – it would probably not be easy to get enough water to run a downdraft system.

Still, an interesting idea and demonstration of the fact that there are many, many ways to drive a turbine to create electricity.

Source: energy report through consistently excellent recharge news

Source: newatlas.com