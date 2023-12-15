'Dota 2' 7.35 patch notes bring new items, cosmetics and Frostivas

Frostivus is here for another year Credit: Valve

for patch notes Dota 2 7.35 has been released after months of waiting and it’s one of the biggest patches we’ve seen in quite some time, adding a ton of new items to the game, as well as a ton of balancing changes and of course, Frostivas festival is also included.

Some were expecting this to be a massive game changing patch, most expected the Frostivus Ceremony to bring some new cosmetics and some new features, but instead we got the full 7.35 update that turns the entire game upside down. .

The main new features are brand new items being added to the game. There are three new common items, and a ton of new and returning neutral items and a returning common item in the form of the Ring of Tarrask. The new items are Tiara of Selene, which gives mana regen, Khanda which gives a right click crit and Spell Empower which is basically a spell crit, and Parasma which gives a magic resistance debuff on right click and a witch blade style over time. Gives damage.

Other items have been reworked, from the Arcane Boots to the Bloodthorn, with the former no longer giving a large mana boost and instead regaining regular mana, and the latter no longer having any magical effects and instead The focus is on the losses. The Medal of Courage has been completely removed Dota 2Which is a surprise since it’s one of the oldest items in the game.

There are a lot of hero changes outside of items that cover almost all heroes. Dota 2, Some abilities like Gyrocopter’s alt and Omniknight’s alt have been reworked, and a lot of values ​​have been changed to lesser-used heroes and nerf top heroes. With so many changes it will take some time to understand it all. Luckily there is a pro tournament going on right now, so they will start to figure it out in the coming days. You can try to figure them out by reading the patch notes.

outside the change in the origin of dota, the patch also brings a Frostivus celebration and some new cosmetics, including the Wraith King dressed as Santa. There are some freebies too, including gifts for those with high behavior scores, so it pays to be good at it after all dota,

As far as patches go, it’s quite a big one Dota 2, and this is little surprise. However, no one is complaining that we get a big update right before the holiday season.