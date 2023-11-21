Dot Social: Mike McCue hosts a podcast about the future of social media - Flipboard

Hosted by Flipboard co-founder and CEO Mike McCue, Dot Social is a new podcast and video series that highlights leaders at the forefront of the open social web movement. Mike and his guests will explore the evolution of the Internet and how new open standards, like ActivityPub, may change the world of the web and social media forever.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now called X, millions of people are figuring out where to set up their social media tent and build thriving communities. Many are exploring new decentralized social media platforms like Threads as well as Mastodon and Bluesky, which Meta plans to decentralize.

New platforms create an open social web that offers new opportunities. At Dot Social, Mike will give you a front row seat to this movement, especially for those who want to be part of this change as entrepreneurs, creators, and community builders. Dot Social is the first podcast dedicated to exploring the impact of this next wave of innovation on the Internet, powered by decentralized social media and the Fediverse.

Few people understand the field as well as Mike, who was a Twitter board member in its heyday and was Netscape’s first technology chief in the 1990s. He believes that today’s changes in social media reflect the changes we have seen with the birth of the Web. Open protocols like HTML and HTTP changed the game. Today, the open social protocol ActivityPub will have a similar impact on social media, moving us away from walled sites toward open platforms that will foster better interoperability, communication, and consumer experiences.

To tackle the opportunities and challenges arising from the transition to an open social media environment, Mike has spoken with Internet pioneers and early adopters of the Fediverse, including:

Episode 1, released today, is a conversation with Mike Masnick about the current landscape of the open social web, which services have the most potential, and much more.

Or, if you prefer your podcasts in video form, it’s also on YouTube:

We’re thrilled to bring you this limited series and hope you enjoy these deep dives into the future of the web and social media as much as Mike enjoyed creating them for you.

