DOT Price (Polkadot) Strong at $6.6, Signs Point to Fresh Uptrend Ahead

Polkadot (DOT) is recovering gains from $7.75 against the US dollar. Unless the price closes below $6.30, the price may start a fresh rise.

DOT is consolidating gains above the $6.60 support area against the US Dollar.

The price is trading above the $6.65 area and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $6.65 on the 4-hour chart of the DOT/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair could start a fresh rise if the bulls defend the support levels at $6.65 and $6.30.

Polkadot price remains stable

After forming a base above the $5.50 support, DOT price started a nice rise. The price was able to clear the $5.85 and $6.00 resistance levels to move into the positive zone like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Polkadot also surpassed the $6.65 resistance zone and closed above the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Ultimately, the bears appeared near the $7.75 area. A high was formed near $7.77 and the price is now correcting gains. There was a decline below the $7.20 and $7.00 levels.

DOT fell below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from low at $6.31 to high at $7.77. However, it is still above the $6.65 area and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $6.65 on the 4-hour chart of the DOT/USD pair. The trend line is near the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low of $6.31 to high of $7.77.

Source: DOTUSD on tradingview.com

Immediate resistance lies near the $7.05 level. The next major resistance is near $7.20. A successful break above $7.20 could trigger another strong rally. In the mentioned case, the price could easily rise to $7.75 in the near term. The next major resistance is seen near the $8.00 area.

More losses in DOT?

If DOT price fails to start a fresh rise above $7.05, it may continue to move lower. The first major support is near the $6.65 level and the trend line.

The next major support is near the $6.30 level, below which the price could drop to $5.70. Any further losses could potentially open the door to a move towards the $5.00 support area.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for DOT/USD is now gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOT/USD is now below the 50 level.

Key support levels – $6.65, $6.30 and $5.70.

Key resistance levels – $7.05, $7.20, and $7.75.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com