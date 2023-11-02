DOT Price (Polkadot) Rises to $5.5 – Are Bulls Ready?

Polkadot (DOT) is gaining momentum above the $4.50 resistance against the US Dollar. If it overcomes the $4.80 resistance the price may rise to $5.5.

DOT is slowly rising above the $4.50 resistance zone against the US Dollar.

The price is trading above the $4.60 area and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $4.50 on the 4-hour chart of the DOT/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a close above $4.80 and $4.85.

Polkadot price strengthened

After forming a base above the $4.00 handle, DOT price started a nice rise. The price was able to overcome the key hurdle of $4.20 to enter the positive zone like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Polkadot cleared the $4.50 resistance zone and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). It is trading at a new multi-week high at $4.803 and is now consolidating gains. It is well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from $4.046 low to $4.803 high.

DOT price is now trading above the $4.60 area and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $4.50 on the 4-hour chart of the DOT/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low at $4.046 to high at $4.803.

Immediate resistance lies near the $4.80 level. The next major resistance is near $4.85. A successful break above $4.85 could trigger another strong rally. In the mentioned case, the price could easily rise to $5.20 in the coming days. The next major resistance is seen near the $5.50 area.

Are dips supported in DOT?

If DOT price fails to continue above $4.80 or $4.85, it could start a downside correction. The first major support is near the $4.62 level.

The next major support is near the $4.50 level and the trend line, below which the price could drop to $4.35. Any further losses could perhaps open the door for a move towards the $4.20 support zone.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for DOT/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for DOT/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $4.62, $4.50 and $4.20.

Key resistance levels – $4.80, $4.85, and $5.50.

source: www.newsbtc.com