DoT awards comprehensive 5G lab to MIT Manipal

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) has been awarded a comprehensive 5G lab, which is being jointly planned by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) involving reputed educational institutions from across the country. It is one of 100 such laboratories.

The 100 5G Lab program was formally inaugurated at the Indian Mobile Congress-2023, which concluded on October 29 in New Delhi.

The 5G Lab will include state-of-the-art equipment such as 5G stand alone infrastructure, 5G SIMs, dongles, IoT gateways, routers and an application server.

MIT has been selected as one of the recipients of the “100 5G Lab Initiative” by DOT and COAI under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, an MIT statement said.

According to the release, MIT Manipal has established itself as a leading center for technological development with this recognition, placing the institute at the forefront of India’s digital revolution in telecommunications, and the proposed 5G Lab at MIT will help in the country’s 5G readiness. Will empower them to make significant contributions.

MIT further said, “This initiative is an important step in India’s journey towards adopting 5G technology, opening new horizons of innovation and development across various sectors.”

Commander (Dr) Anil Rana, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology, said, “We are extremely proud to be selected for the ‘100 5G Labs Initiative’ by the Department of Telecommunications. This is an important milestone for MIT Manipal, and underlines our commitment to foster innovation and excellence in education and research.”

He said that with the establishment of the 5G Lab, MIT Manipal is set to play a key role in India’s digital transformation, paving the way for breakthroughs in telecommunications and beyond.

MAHE Vice Chancellor, Lieutenant General (Dr) MD Venkatesh said that the 5G Lab award is a testament to the institute’s unwavering commitment towards excellence and innovation.

Ownership of the laboratory assets will remain with MIT Manual during and after the completion of the project, ensuring long-term benefits and continued innovation.

