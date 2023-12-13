D'Ornano+Co. Continuing the strong development path, completed 120 works in high-growth technological investment analysis

The company’s innovative approach to applying Hybrid Growth Diligence (HGD) analysis to high-growth technology investments and its expansion into the US positions the company in a strong position in 2024.

New York, December 13, 2023–(Business Wire)–D’Ornano+Co. In one of the toughest years ever in the tech sector, the company has continued its momentum and growth path in supporting investors assessing high-growth technology investments, completing 120 assignments in private markets. The company has also expanded its footprint in the US with new clients and the opening of its New York office and the relocation of founder Rafael D’Ornano at the beginning of the year.

“I am proud of the work our team has done this year, supporting some of the world’s largest private equity and venture capital firms in the high-growth tech sector,” he said. Raffaele D’Ornano, Founder and Managing Partner of D’Ornano + Company. “We have experienced rapid growth and are working our way through our client waiting list. I am confident that our momentum will continue as we continue to provide our clients with high- “Help build conviction on growth assets, and help entrepreneurs create flexible pathways to high-growth.”

Notable deals from D’Ornano + Company. In-depth, rapid analysis is provided using its proprietary HGD methodology:

Primary stage:

Left Lane’s Capital Series investment in Holi (Germany), a leading DTC retail brand in the consumer sector;

Left Lane’s capital series investment in Kittel (Germany), a developer of an online design tool powered by GenAI for consumers;

Later Stage and Development:

Corellia and Sequoia’s 28M€ late-stage investment in Upway (France), a leading seller of e-bikes;

Infravia Capital Partners and PSG Equity’s late-stage investment of €40M in One Click LCA (Finland), a leader in European carbon management SaaS platforms;

Credev’s $25 million late-stage investment in EveryTable (USA), an operator of tech-driven restaurants to provide healthy and affordable food;

161M€ Series D investment in Ynsect (France), an insect farming start-up and leader in alternative proteins, which is almost half the amount raised by agtech startups this year.

Investment in high-growth tech assets is at a critical juncture, as the pace of growth has slowed, hindering companies from increasing their valuations. “Many companies have struggled this year and are overvalued based on their growth potential and the quality of their business fundamentals,” Ms. D’Ornano said. Some will fail, others will go through M&A. And a small portion will go through IPO.” “There is a high barrier out there, and we are well-positioned to help entrepreneurs build successful traction as they navigate and prepare to exit.”

About D’Ornano + Company,

D’Ornano + Company is a global advisory firm that helps investors build conviction in their investment principles by leveraging deep technical understanding to critically evaluate high-growth and disruptive business models.

The firm recently launched Hybrid Growth Diligence (HGD), a multidisciplinary approach for investors and strategic acquirers to assess the intrinsic value and resilience of high-growth and disruptive assets shaped by technology, decarbonization and sustainability. Is.

D’Ornano + Company’s methodology conducts in-depth financial, legal and sustainability assessments on a proprietary framework that sets relevant KPIs, benchmarks growth against expected growth stages and guides clients to uncover hidden risks and opportunities. Capacity supports. This strategic analysis helps asset managers monitor and refine the trajectory of portfolio companies and substantially change the business model, creating more value and delivering better results at the exit.

Working across all investment stages (from early-stage to large-cap buyouts), D’Ornano + Company supports its clients globally and has centers in Europe and North America.

