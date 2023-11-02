Dormant Bitcoin Whales Are Waking Up from Sleep and Threatening the BTC Rally

Dormant Bitcoin whales, or long-term HODLers who hold large amounts of BTC, have suddenly woken up and begun moving their funds. After more than six years of inactivity, three inactive Bitcoin addresses holding thousands of BTC were unexpectedly reactivated, and they transferred a total of 6,500 BTC.

With BTC now showing signs of resuming the October rally, these massive Bitcoin transfers could either add to the buying momentum or threaten to reverse the current uptrend.

Idle Bitcoin whales make waves with massive BTC transfers

The movement of inactive Bitcoin addresses has been sporadic this year, causing a stir and growing interest among the Bitcoin community. Whale movements and whale acquisitions also increased in October, as the price of Bitcoin saw its highest increase in 18 months.

In the latest record of whale transactions this year, on-chain data showed that a set of inactive Bitcoins from 2017 have moved for the first time in six years. These transactions occurred from three addresses, transferring a total of 6,500 BTC, worth approximately $230 million.

A deeper look at these addresses shows that they received their assets on November 5, 2017, but there has been no movement till now. At the time, Bitcoin was trading at around $7,400, bringing the total value of the transaction to $48 million. BTC has increased significantly since then, with one unit now worth $35,230 at the time of writing.

Is selling pressure coming?

The timing of the acquisition and transfer of these BTCs points to them being controlled by a single entity. The uncertainty behind these transfers can sometimes threaten buyer confidence as it may indicate that the whale expects the price to drop and is seeking profits.

Alternatively, it could show that they are expecting further growth and are reorganizing for the next big rally. On-chain data points to the former, as the BTC are still held in private addresses, suggesting they are probably still self-custodial.

Whale transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges have increased over the past few days, which could threaten Bitcoin’s current bull run and price gains. However, whale buying has increased during the same period, indicating a combination of bullish and bearish buying and selling.

One particular whale transfer that caught the attention of many traders is the movement of 2,905 BTC worth approximately $100 million between two unknown wallets.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 2,905 #B T c (100,351,765 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallet – Whale Alert (@whale_alert) 1 November 2023

On the other hand, Bitcoin recently broke above the $35,000 resistance as bulls look to continue October’s Bitcoin gains into the new month. November has generally been a profitable month for Bitcoin and on-chain signals currently point towards bullishness on the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index. A sustained break above the $35,000 mark could see BTC reach the 2022 order block of $45,000.

BTC at 35,400 | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com