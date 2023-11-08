Dora Ventures Celebrates the First Closing of its Appchain Thesis Fund

[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, United States, November 8th, 2023]

Dora Ventures is announcing the first closing of its AppChain Thesis Fund – Dora Ventures[2], The fund dedicates its capital to cutting-edge appchains and related infrastructure with a primary-secondary hybrid mandate. It also emphasizes its portfolio’s support on decentralization, governance, and global open source developer community engagement.

Dora Ventures[2] It is also the first Dora Venture Fund to include external Limited Partners (LPs), offering strategic alliances and committed to the long-term development of AppChain innovations.

Zooming In: Focus on AppChain Infra and AppChain Ecosystem

Dora Ventures’ dedication to the AppChain sector is two-fold:

Appchain Infrastructure (Appchain Infra): Recognizing the fundamental importance of robust and scalable infrastructure for Appchains, Dora Ventures[2] Emphasizes investment in this sector. Strong infrastructure paves the way for unlimited innovation.

AppChain Ecosystem: Beyond infrastructure, Dora Ventures actively engages with and invests in the broader AppChain ecosystem while identifying future game-changers and industry-shapers.

Steve Ngoc, Partner at Dorahacks and Managing Director of Dora Ventures, commented, “Appchains are not just inevitable; They are emerging at unprecedented speed. The launch of Dydx, the rising success stories of Injective and Aakash, and the highly anticipated Makerchain and Fraxchain are proof of this. Our vision is to be at the center of this acceleration.”

Eric Zhang, founder of Dorahacks, emphasized the importance of a holistic approach, saying, “Although appchains are transformative, their potential can only be fully realized with a solid infrastructure in place. This is why our hybrid mandate focusing on Appchain infrastructure is so important. This special Dora Venture Fund’s portfolio, which includes core assets such as CosmosHub and Osmosis, reflects this commitment.

To hope:

As Dora Ventures enjoys this moment of accomplishment, it is also full of anticipation for the future. Dora Ventures looks forward to vigorously deploying capital into more exciting AppChain opportunities in the coming years, solidifying its position at the forefront of AppChain innovation.

About Dorahaxe:

Dorahax is a global hackathon organizer and one of the world’s most active multi-chain Web3 developer platforms. It creates a global hacker movement and provides crypto native toolkits to help developers around the world form teams and finance their ideas and BUILDs through hackathons, bounties, grants, grant DAOs and public interest staking . To date, over 4000 projects in the Dorahacks community have received over $40 million in grants and in-kind contributions from supporters around the world. A large number of open source communities, DAOs and over 100 major blockchain ecosystems are actively using Dora’s infrastructure (DoraHacks.io) for open source funding and community governance.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com