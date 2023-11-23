Doppelganger – This is the name of a massive disinformation campaign run by Russia to undermine Ukraine by spreading false narratives. But now it has moved toward a new goal: an Israel-Hamas war.

From the font to the layout, everything looks exactly like the website of French daily Le Parisien.

But the surprising thing is this The article that claims French President Emmanuel Macron has “Palestinian blood on his hands.”

In fact, this is a fake article, published on almost the same platform with a slightly different URL Real Le Parisien website.

Actually, the original Le Parisien URL ends in .fr while this one ends in .pm.

This is not the first time this has happened. In June, French officials said they had uncovered Large scale disinformation campaign related to Russia Which targeted many newspapers and even the Foreign Ministry of the country.

Websites such as 20 Minutes and Le Monde were ‘cloned’ and used to publish fake articles focused on the war in Ukraine.

He was primarily critical of Western support for Kyiv. But today this campaign has extended to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Apart from French, misleading articles have also been seen in German language, like a cheater Spiegel website.

But there is a common theme: the suggestion that financial aid coming from Western powers has been diverted from Ukraine to Israel. And Ukraine will soon lose all military and financial support from the West.

The spread of this false content online has attracted the attention of many social media users, who have decided to come together and make it The collective is called antibot4navalny On social media.

Internet watchdogs have observed an increase in the use of Russian bots to spread false narratives, mostly related to the war between Israel-Hamas.

an analysis The X accounts sharing these fake websites show that most of them were created in September and October 2023. They generally do not have any followers or followed accounts.

A recent example of disinformation spread by these bots was when they massively shared photos of Star of David graffiti on buildings across Paris.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, a Russian network linked to posting disinformation online was one of the first accounts to share photos of the Star of David graffiti.

Four people, including a Moldovan couple arrested in early November, are suspected of painting more than 250 blue Stars of David in the French capital, amid a rise in anti-Semitic acts since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the country. is likely to. war, According to Politico.

When questioned by police, the Moldovan couple claimed to be working on the orders of a Russian man in exchange for money.

However, no direct link between this incident and the doppelganger disinformation campaign has yet been established.

