DoorDash now warns you about bad service if you don’t tip

Hungry customers whose food deliveries arrive late and cold may have no one to blame but themselves, according to a new warning from DoorDash.

On November 1, DoorDash announced it was testing a new system to warn customers who do not tip, and urged people to reconsider before completing their order. As first reported by The Verge, DoorDash says it has already begun testing the new in-app warning in hopes of providing the best possible experience for delivery drivers, customers, and restaurants.

A DoorDash warning screen pops up if you don’t tip. (DoorDash)

Here’s how it works: When a customer chooses not to leave a tip, a pop-up appears on the screen that reads, “Orders without a tip will take longer to be delivered.” “Are you sure you want to continue?” The message suggests that Dashers decide which order they want to take, meaning there is less incentive to order without a tip, potentially resulting in slower delivery and cold food.

“Earlier this year, we began testing new notification screens in the DoorDash app. When consumers choose to add their own custom tip instead of using one of our suggested default amounts, we let them know that tips can help motivate Dashers to accept their order quickly, ” a blog post on DoorDash’s website reads.

The post says that if a customer chooses not to leave a tip, the app will also let them know that their order may take longer to be accepted as a result: “This is because – as independent contractors – Dashers have complete freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they consider valuable and advantageous.”

DoorDash says it has seen a decrease in no-tip orders since starting this test.

The screen is being randomly tested with customers in the US and Canadian markets, and DoorDash says it plans to carefully analyze the results of this pilot program and open up the feature for customers to leave feedback before expanding it further. Is making.

“Every day, Dashers go the extra mile to help connect consumers to their best local communities. That’s why we encourage customers to show their appreciation by tipping,” DoorDash spokesperson Jen Rosenberg tells TODAY.com.

“As independent contractors, Dashers have complete freedom to accept or reject offers they consider valuable and beneficial. While most customers leave a tip, offers that do not include a tip are viewed as less desirable. “This impacts our entire community, causing longer wait times for customers, longer hold times for orders at merchants, and reduced value for Dashers.”

DoorDash’s testing comes after food delivery drivers shared their experiences with misleading customers on social media, noting the practice of “tip baiting,” in which customers entice the driver by giving them a large tip so the order will be delivered. After it happens it can be reduced. Some drivers have used the phrase “no tip, no trip” to share their frustration with no-tip or low-tip orders, while others have gone so far as to confront customers who ask for a certain amount. Tip less than the amount.

Go here for TODAY.com’s guide to proper tipping etiquette.

In the guide above, Colleen McCrary, Credit Karma’s chief people officer and consumer financial advocate, says that for food delivery, an appropriate tip is around 20%, because, “you could have picked up the food yourself.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com

Source