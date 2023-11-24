Donut plasma and the 100 million degree Celsius core: how scientists may soon make nuclear fusion a reality

Scientists and engineers are confident that nuclear fusion energy will one day become a reality. This technology provides a clean, economical and virtually unlimited supply of energy. However, some serious technical problems remain to be resolved.

What are the problems with nuclear fusion?

The technology would use the same process that converts hydrogen in the cores of stars into heavier elements, releasing vast amounts of energy. These reactions take place in ‘plasma’ – where atoms have been stripped of their electrons – under enormous pressure and at temperatures in excess of 10 million degrees Celsius (18 million degrees Fahrenheit).

Without the high pressure found in stellar cores, even higher temperatures are required to mimic these nuclear reactions on Earth; About 100 million°C (180 million°F).

Heating nuclear fuel to such temperatures, safely confining it, maintaining its stability, and extracting the resulting energy are the main challenges for fusion energy. Many competing engineering solutions exist to these problems.

possible solution

One such solution confines the hot plasma using strong magnetic fields to force the plasma into a ‘toroidal’ shape (or doughnut). Magnetic fields also squeeze the plasma to increase pressure. Then, a powerful electric current is induced in the plasma.

Microwaves and/or accelerated particles are also injected into the fuel, increasing its temperature until the nuclear fusion reaction begins. The energy released in the form of fast-moving neutrons is captured in a ‘blanket’ around the plasma.

What progress has been made?

Currently, engineers have succeeded in producing fusion energy for a short period of time by capturing small amounts of energy. Although the research is exciting, we may not be able to fully solve the engineering challenges for the next 30 years.

It is more or less certain that nuclear fusion will one day meet humanity’s energy needs with a fuel cheaply extracted from abundant seawater. The technology will produce no harmful by-products, radioactive waste or greenhouse gases, and will be very safe to operate.

