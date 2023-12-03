Chimp (CHMPZ) There is no doubt that this is one of the most exciting projects to hit the market in recent months and now there is even more reason to be excited. The team announced that the first listing will take place on P2B, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Europe with 1.2 million registered members and listed as a top 30 exchange on Coinmarketcap.

The CHMPZ token is also in its final stages, so there is not much time left for anyone to invest and anyone who is on the fence should get in as soon as possible. We give you all the details about the project and the token presale here.

CHMPZ is the gateway to charitable efforts and many other features

The chimp is going to help rehome animals that have been left behind, displaced or forgotten in Ukraine. Our donation will help to neuter hundreds of cats and dogs abandoned during the war in Ukraine. We will also burn another 1 billion tokens!🔥 take advantage of… pic.twitter.com/J9YCKEYO4i – Official Chimpzee Project (@RealChimpzee) 29 November 2023

As ChimpZ moves through its pre-sale stages, it is garnering notable attention within the cryptocurrency community, resulting in the CHMPZ token rapidly surpassing the $2.4 million fundraise milestone.

The value of CHMPZ token is currently $0.00155 and the listing price is set at $0.00185. Current bonuses and giveaways can help reduce your token cost to $0.00078 or less. Use their calculator to see how much less you’ll pay. Remember, this is the final presale stage, so get in on it quickly. The team will announce the first centralized exchange listing next week, so expect an increase in interest.

Exclusive Chimpzy Diamond NFTs are available after the passport presale. Those who do not participate in the presale can obtain these only after the whitelist program. Additionally, a burning mechanism will be triggered when CHMPZ coins are used to obtain ChimpZ NFT Passports. This could potentially wipe out 5 billion tokens from the circulating supply.

Following the presale, the primary concentration of the Chimpzy team will shift to achieving listings on various exchanges and improving the technology. There is much more to the future, so investors and those considering investing should keep a close eye on the project’s social channels. This is truly shaping up to be a project that could change the way crypto projects operate with regard to its impacts on the wider world.

Chimps are proof that crypto can make the world better

Chimpzy is committed to wildlife conservation, combating climate change, and providing users with a means to generate passive income. The team has allocated 10% of the token supply and a portion of profits to organizations actively involved in addressing these important issues. Additionally, Chimpzy has outlined extensive plans for an ambassador program and community outreach initiatives, funded by the project’s resources, to emphasize the importance of raising awareness and funds for conservation efforts. Partner organizations include The Giving Block, Rainforest Rescue, WILD and One Tree Planted.

In pursuit of this mission, Chimpzy has introduced a set of robust features such as Shop-to-Earn, Trade-to-Earn, and Play-to-Earn mechanisms. These functionalities empower users to earn rewards while actively contributing to the broader goals of the project.

Chimpzy offers a wide variety of features tailored for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, with a special focus on the Chimpzy Shop, NFT Marketplace, and Zero Tolerance Games. The Chimp Shop serves as a centralized hub for various products and merchandise, while the NFT marketplace facilitates the trading of NFTs, providing a channel for passive income through a portion of the platform’s trading fees. Is.

Players can collect CHMPZ tokens in the environmentally conscious zero tolerance game by achieving specific milestones. Chimpzy NFT Passport holders receive additional benefits, increasing their passive income potential within the Chimpzy ecosystem. The following outlines the steps involved in obtaining a Chimp NFT Passport.

In addition, Chimp will also introduce a smartphone application that uses AI technology to create customized chimp AI avatars. Users will be able to create custom chimp avatars and customize their NFT passports.

As you can see, there’s a whole range of features that Chimpzy provides, and these can really make a world of difference. It is setting an example in terms of what crypto projects can do to better the world. Investors who have a similar inclination towards charity should seriously examine Chimpzy’s website and take a closer look.

conclusion

Chimpzy’s presale has been phenomenal and it looks like it will have an even more successful life once it gets listed on the exchanges. With the first CEX listing on P2B and a second listing on a major exchange to be announced soon, the community is really looking forward to it. For those who are considering joining this eco-friendly project, you will want to do so as soon as possible as the CHMPZ token is in the final presale phase. While you’re at it, consider connecting with the project on its social media channels.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the information available in such materials. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

