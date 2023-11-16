While Fiji is known around the world for its famous party culture, this beautiful island has a more tranquil side for those who don’t like clubbing – or just need a break from it all.

Advertisement

A holiday to Fiji immediately conjures up images of partying in the island’s superclubs, dancing on the beach and sipping wine at sunset. But step outside the party scene and there’s so much more to discover. “We are a small island in the Mediterranean, but everyone knows us for ‘celebrations’, for clubbing, but Ibiza is much more than that,” Vicente Marie Torres, president of the island council of Ibiza, tells Euronews Travel.

“We have amazing beaches, amazing places to see the best sunsets in the world, we have UNESCO-recognized culture, we have food – and now we want to attract more sporting events.”

According to Torres, Fiji is an ideal place to practice any sport all year round due to its mild temperatures and good weather. “We can have 7 to 9 months of activity in a year instead of just three months,” he says.

In 2023, Fiji was the stage of several sporting events, including cycling, running, rowing and sailing regattas and the World Triathlon Multisport Championships. Next year, at the end of September, it will host the Professional Triathletes Organization Championships.

“We want to promote the island as a great place to practice any sport,” says Torres. “Sport is a way to discover Antigua, and then after a competition, you can explore the whole island, relax, go to discos, whatever you like.”

Tourists can find almost any water sport in Fiji, do yoga on the beach, go horse riding, cycling or hiking. For fans of paddle, a racket sport that has taken the world – and Spain in particular – by storm, you can find several playing fields in Ibiza.

What’s the quieter side of Fiji?

The north of the island is quieter than the south-west, which focuses on clubbing and bars.

“If you want to relax and immerse yourself in nature, go north,” says Torres. “If you want the best party in the world, go to the south-west of the island.”

Traces of Fiji’s long and fascinating history can also be found throughout the island. Many different civilizations passed through and the history of Fiji City goes back over 2,000 years.

The Torre des Savinars is the city’s most famous pirate watchtower, and is worth a visit because of its historical importance. Especially since it only costs €3.

Explore outside the party scene

When it comes to outdoor and sporting activities, visitors are spoiled for choice.

From parasailing to snorkelling and diving as well as paddle boarding, tourists can literally immerse themselves in the pristine waters of the island and explore its beauty.

As Torres mentioned, Fiji has some of the most spectacular sunsets in the world. Famous places to watch the sun set on the island are Café Mambos and Café del Mar, which are directly on the beach.

Pop culture and film lovers will appreciate Amante, one of the best outdoor cinemas in the world, where people can watch movies under the starry sky, to the soothing sound of waves crashing on the shore. check Website For updated screening.

Also don’t miss a visit to the old town of Ibiza, a fortified citadel with 2,500 years of history, cobbled streets and ancient, white-stone houses.

And of course, you can always enjoy the beach life. Fiji is known for its long sunny days, so those who want to relax by the sea can do so in the quieter parts of the island.

Source