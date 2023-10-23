Don’t let the wins fool you, the Denver Broncos still aren’t competing for a playoff spot

Despite defeating the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos should remain sellers in the trade… [+] deadline. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The 2023 Denver Broncos may not be the worst team in the NFL after all.

The Broncos emerged victorious in Week 7 by defeating the Green Bay Packers 19–17 for their first home win of the season. Not only did Denver escape its first 0–4 start at home, but they finally snapped an embarrassing 10-game losing streak by leading at halftime.

The Broncos are 2–5 through the first seven games of the season. And while they are still the worst team in the AFC from a record standpoint, they actually have the same number of wins as the Los Angeles Chargers and are only two games behind the Buffalo Bills for the final playoff spot in the wild card race.

But don’t be fooled by the wins – the Broncos are still one of the worst teams in the NFL.

There the Broncos once again struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone. Despite dominating the first half of the game, Denver only held a 9–0 lead due to their ineptitude in the red zone. In fact, he went 0-for-3 in the red zone in the first half and finally completed one of his red zone attempts with a touchdown in the second half.

Once again it was Wilson, who finished with a pretty looking stat line – 20-of-29 passing, one touchdown, zero turnovers and a 98.9 passer rating – but was unable to finish the drive by completing a pass inside the 20-yard-line. Was. In fact, he went 1 of 4 for a yard during the first half in the red zone.

And once again, another coaching mistake was made by Sean Payton when the Broncos scored their first touchdown with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter, kicking an extra point instead of a two-point conversion to go up 16–3. Opted for. Leading to two completed touchdowns.

Thankfully, kicker Wil Lutz and the defensive unit eliminated any awkward post-game questions about the decision when they sealed the victory with a game-winning field goal and forced interception in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. .

This win, which will mean little when Denver faces the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills in its next two games, should not change the Broncos’ plans at the trade deadline. In other words, the Broncos must remain sellers at the deadline.

Before their win over the Packers, Payton also drew comparisons to this year’s Broncos and the 2022 Detroit Lions.

“There’s a fine line here between drain and drain. You take a look, and I’ll give you an example – Detroit,” Payton said earlier in the week. ”A year ago, I watched it as a media member, covering some tough losses. They were 1-6. I know [Lions HC] gentle [Campbell] Well, and you keep fighting. There is a patience element involved. There is some mental toughness involved. Pretty soon, they’re at the end of the season. they were already removed [they played their final game]But they were in dispute.”

Payton and the organization have done a great job of making it look like Denver is still trying to win games. Heck, they’re adamant that they won’t give up any veteran players in exchange for any draft picks by the October 31st deadline.

Payton said on October 10, “We are not looking to trade any of our players.” ,

These comments came after the Broncos made a deal with former $70 million man Randy Gregory and suddenly released three-time Pro Bowler Frank Clark after they couldn’t get a deal for defensive end.

So this would mean that popular rumored names like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Josey Jewell, and Justin Simmons would not be traded for it.

In fact, Diana Russini of The Athletic reported just before Denver’s Week 7 game against Green Bay that the Broncos are not actually making a “fire sale” at the deadline.

Russini writes, “The Denver Broncos are not selling well despite their troubled start to the season.” “Several people on the team told me they would listen to offers for every player but are not selling the roster. “I was told to focus on moving the pieces on the defensive side of the ball.”

Based on this report, you can draw one of two conclusions. Either the Broncos don’t want to send players out for some low draft selections, or Denver is trying to send up a smokescreen while they try to sell their players in an effort to increase their leverage in trade negotiations.

Hopefully they’re going for the latter.

Sutton’s trade value isn’t going to get any better if Denver keeps him. He had a solid performance in the win over the Packers, leading all receivers with six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. This followed a strong game in the loss to the Chiefs in which he posted four receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown. He now has five touchdowns in seven games played this season.

If the Broncos are able to get a third-round pick in exchange for Sutton, it’s something they should consider. Although he has had strong performance recently, he has not lived up to his billing as a No. 1 receiver since signing a $60.8 million extension through the 2021 season.

In fact, he has posted mostly pedestrian numbers since his Pro Bowl campaign in 2019, averaging about 46 receiving yards per game during the 2021 and 2023 seasons while averaging 55 receiving yards per game during the 2022 season. He averaged nearly 70 yards per game during his lone 1,000-yard season in 2019.

It may be tough to get a high trade value for Jeudy after a tough season – at one time, Denver wanted a first-round pick in exchange for the young receiver – but he’s clearly on the table if the right opportunity presents itself.

Meanwhile, Simmons’ level of play remains high, but he’s on the verge of turning 30 with one of the highest cap hits of any safety in the NFL — $18.150 million this season — and that makes him protection-needy. The team may be sent to the Philadelphia Eagles for a high draft pick.

Furthermore, Simmons and Jewell head a defensive unit that is still perhaps the worst in the NFL, allowing 33.3 points per game entering Week 7, the most in the NFL.

The Broncos may want to act like they aren’t desperate to flip players at the deadline. Although “desperate” might not be the right word to use, make no mistake about it – Denver will be sellers at the trade deadline.

They are not going to make a trade in an effort to increase their chances of competing for a playoff spot this season.

They will listen to any worthy trade offer that would give them the ability to replace veteran players/salary while creating assets for the future.

This is the definition of A Seller,

