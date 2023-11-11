Don’t let the market fool you. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is unique

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLE,NASDAQ:GOOG) is the undisputed leader in the global technology industry, with a wide range of products and services familiar to billions of people. This alone sums up the matter of the alphabet; It has no equal in what it does and is way ahead of the competition. The company is also investing heavily in its AI segment and reaping benefits. Don’t let the market’s reaction to some of the growth data fool you; The alphabet remains unique.

However, the market seems to have short-term memory and a tendency to overreact to minor setbacks. Alphabet’s share price has declined over the past month due to lower-than-expected growth rates in its cloud business, as well as regulatory challenges in various markets. In my opinion, these factors eclipse the company’s strong fundamentals and long-term prospects and create a buying opportunity for savvy investors.

In this article, I will argue that Alphabet is potentially a strong buy for long-term investors based on its impressive growth and competitive advantages. I am bullish on Alphabet and believe the company is well positioned to leverage its “MOT” (competitive advantage) and deliver superior returns to shareholders.

Slow growth of clouds disappointed investors

Google delivered a solid earnings report for the third quarter of 2023, beating analysts’ expectations for both revenue and earnings per share. However, the market was not impressed by the performance of its cloud business, which grew 22% year-on-year.

Now, let’s try to understand why cloud growth is so disappointing. The primary culprit appears to be that it lagged behind its main competitor, Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), which reported a 29% increase in its cloud revenue on the same day.

To be fair, Google’s cloud growth was still faster than Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, which increased by only 12%. However, analysts had expected higher growth rates for Google Cloud, given that it is the third-largest player in the cloud market and is investing heavily in expanding its infrastructure and offerings.

Google faces regulatory challenges in various markets, such as antitrust lawsuits in the US and Europe. It also faced downward pressure from the disappointing cloud growth mentioned above. It seems that no matter how many times such things happen, the lesson is never learned.

Alphabet has faced lower-than-expected earnings, growth, and other hurdles since its founding, and it’s clear that no amount of those hurdles will ever ease the cold, hard facts. Google completely dominates its field, and no one can stop or slow down this giant.

Google still has a sustainable moat that protects its core business and enables it to generate high returns on invested capital despite those headwinds. Google’s achievement is based on several factors, such as its unparalleled scale and reach, more than four billion users on its platforms and more than 96% market share in global search. Additionally, network effects create a virtuous cycle of more users, more data, more advertisers, and more revenue, strengthening its dominance and creating barriers to entry for competitors.

Its innovation and diversification allows it to create new products and services that enhance its ecosystem and expand its addressable market, such as Google Cloud, YouTube, Google Play, Google Maps, and many other services. Another component is its brand value and reputation, making it one of the most trusted and recognized names in the world and attracting top talent and partners.

The above considerations are probably not surprising to investors, but their importance is decreasing year by year. These factors give Google a lasting edge over its rivals such as Microsoft’s Bing and enable it to generate consistent growth, profitability and cash flow despite regulatory challenges. Therefore, I believe that Google’s position is still intact and that it will continue to deliver value to its shareholders in the long run.

Slowing Google Cloud growth isn’t a reason to panic

Despite the slowdown in cloud growth, I think the market is overreacting and missing the bigger picture regarding the potential and performance of Google Cloud.

The main question investors should ask is not how fast Google Cloud is growing, but how much market share it is gaining. Google Cloud is growing faster than the overall cloud market, which means it’s taking market share away from its competitors.

In fact, Google Cloud and Microsoft are the only two players gaining share, while Amazon remains stagnant and the rest are losing ground. Google, Microsoft and Amazon account for 66% of the cloud market.

Now, we need to understand how big this opportunity is for Google Cloud. Based on current projections, the cloud computing market is expected to grow at a rate of 14% annually until 2030. Research and Markets, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Google Cloud is projected to grow at a rate of 21% annually by 2028, bringing revenues to $81 billion. That’s just cloud business.

In terms of profitability, we know Amazon and Microsoft are making a lot of money from the cloud, but Google is lagging behind. Perhaps all revenue growth will come at the expense of margins and earnings?

not so fast. Google Cloud is not only growing, but also profitable. It recorded an operating profit of $1.2 billion in 2023, and this figure is expected to grow to approximately $18 billion by 2027. This is a staggering 15x increase in operating income from cloud in four years.

So, let’s get this straight. Google Cloud is growing faster than the market, gaining share from its competitors, generating huge revenues and profits, and becoming the main driver of Google’s future growth, but the market’s reaction is to sell the stock. ?

In my opinion it makes no sense. Google Cloud seems to be a great reason to buy Google, not sell it. I believe the market is being irrational about the slowdown in Google Cloud growth, and I think this is a great opportunity to buy Google at a discount.

Is GOOGL Stock Worth Buying According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, GOOGL has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 26 Buys and six Holds assigned over the last three months. At $152.67, the average GOOGL stock forecast suggests a 15.8% upside potential.

conclusion

Warren Buffett once said, “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” I believe the fear associated with Google’s regulatory environment and competitive landscape creates an opportunity to purchase a great company at a fair price.

