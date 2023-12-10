Some fast food offerings have somehow managed to reach a legendary status among diners. For example, McDonald’s hashbrowns, when they’re made perfectly crispy and crunchy, are a breakfast side that makes people’s mouths water. Some people would love to know how to get golden brown goodness for themselves at home.

Then there are the various establishments and the secret sauces they create for their menu items, such as Chick-fil-A’s trademark sauce, which some say can be purchased at Walmart under the Great Value moniker. And if fried chicken wings are your thing, there’s a good chance you’ve tried Wingstop and its beloved ranch sauce.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make it yourself, people online are willing to give away the secret recipe to curious devotees, and now popular fast food enthusiast and TikToker Jordan (@Jordan_the_Stallion8) has decided to share how he makes Wingstop. How to make. Famous Ranch Sauce.

Jordan is no stranger to knowing the secret recipes of many famous chain restaurant items like Taco Bell’s Baja Blast or Costco’s mac and cheese. Often, Jordan presents his revelations as retribution against some of the fast food chain’s alleged perpetrators, and his decision to reveal Wingstop’s ranch recipe comes in this context.

“So people keep wondering if I have the Wingstop Ranch recipe, and of course I do,” he begins. “I keep my secret recipe book with me at all times. But the thing is, until I went to Wingstop, I wasn’t even going to share it.”

He adds, “I’m a very naive guy, I heard that Wingstop has a Ranch Fountain that you can ask for and they’ll actually, you know, give you a Ranch Fountain.”

Jordan says he was disappointed to learn that the fountain was a simple figment of the imagination. “So when I went there and I asked if I could get you a Ranch Fountain they said, ‘Sure, just sit in the lobby and we’ll get you a Ranch Fountain.’”

Jordan says he waited for about an hour and 20 minutes before he realized “there was no such thing as a Ranch fountain.”

The clip then shows Jordan reading from his secret recipe book, where he begins to explain how people can get the delicious, chicken-dipped goodness for themselves.

Jordan says the key to getting the ranch to have the exact flavor profile you like depends on the ranch seasoning packets, and home cooks can adjust the salt levels in these packets.

“Now, the recipe for Wingstop Ranch is buttermilk, mayonnaise and ranch seasoning packets. “However, Wingstop Ranch is always so salty that what people don’t know is that there is a recipe for the spice packet so you can adjust the salt level of your ranch so that it is really delicious,” he says.

@Jordan_The_Stallion8 #fypシ ♬ Original Sound – Jordan_The_Stallion8

The TikToker then details exactly what goes into these packets: “½ cup dry buttermilk powder, 3 tablespoons dried parsley, 1 tablespoon granulated garlic, 2 teaspoons granulated onion, two teaspoons dried dill, one teaspoon dried onion pieces, one teaspoon of dried chives, a teaspoon of salt, and then you’ll add four ounces of mayonnaise and eight ounces of buttermilk. Have fun, enjoy your ranch,” he says to close the video.

One commenter responding to Jordan’s video said there’s no big secret to making Wingstop’s ranch sauce, writing, “I’ve been telling people forever!!! Wingstop only uses the directions on the spice packet I worked on there!”

Another person said they were more concerned with knowing what exact seasoning the chain puts on their fries rather than the ranch sauce. He wrote, “Forget the ranch, can you do the seasoning they put on fries, the best fries ever.”

Others were completely convinced that there was nothing actually written in Jordan’s secret book of recipes and it was all for show.

One wrote, “I feel as if the book is blank and all the secret tips have been memorized.”

Another echoed, “Your book is empty, I have a lot of your videos saved… are these just missed?”

By the time Jordan’s next “recipe exposed as revenge” type video is uploaded, viewers will be wondering which fast-food chain will be the next victim.

As one commenter said, “Don’t know why these restaurants are messing with this guy.”

The Daily Dot has contacted Wingstop and Jordan via email for further comment.

*First published: December 10, 2023, 1:00 pm CST

jack albon

Jack Alban is a freelance journalist for the Daily Dot covering trending human interest/social media stories and real people’s reactions to them. He always looks to incorporate evidence-based studies, current events, and facts related to these stories to create your non-average viral post.

Source: www.dailydot.com