Published on November 12, 2023, 8:42am ET

When he left his parents’ wholesale tire business in 2017, he didn’t intend to spin a rags-to-riches story, but Queens native Jared Kugel, 36, was sure enough that the world needed tires. There is a need for a search engine and they are convinced of this. He met an investor on LinkedIn to provide seed funding for his startup.

“My idea was terrible,” Kugel said retrospectively.

So his next brainchild was a mobile service that would come to your home or office to service your tires. Kugel tried to keep the business going, but then he ran out of money. As such, he was literally out of money – surviving on crackers and jelly while selling his furniture on street corners in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

“They started taking over my apartment,” Kugel said. His pride did not allow him to go to his parents’ house and eat good food and ask for help. “They had a lot to worry about,” he said.

Moreover, he had another idea – an e-commerce tire business that would educate consumers and help them choose tires based on where and how they would use them, keeping their budget in mind. Kugel planned to call his new business Tire Agent.

After a rocky start, Jared Kugel’s brainchild, Tire Agent, takes off. Handout

“We will offer white glove service, the most affordable payment options, and installation at the customer’s home or office,” he said. As soon as the bank agreed to take over his house, he was attracting investors.

Just before the bank kicked him out, leaving him feeling humiliated and homeless, the seven investors Kugel contacted decided that Tire Agent was worth a try. They handed him a combined sum of $750,000 to start his own e-commerce tire business.

First, Kugel hired a software engineer to build the tire agent’s site. After this, he approached brands to become suppliers for his business.

Jared Kugel was in so much trouble that the bank started foreclosing on his house. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Content had to be created for the site, which included detailed information on about 50 different brands of tyres. Customers can enter information about how much and where they drove (whether highways, country roads, sandy beaches, in hot or cold weather), all of which should be considered when you choose a tyre.

Relationships had to be built with advertisers, bankers, credit card companies and others. He wanted to offer his customers financing with no money down and no credit checks.

Kugel had a lot to do, he hardly slept. His social life, initially, was limited to his coworkers (now about 30), other tech company founders, and family.

Despite initial failures, the tire business began to gain traction among investors. getty images

Even now his downtime is negligible. “My idea of ​​a good Friday night is on the couch with my computer,” he said.

But something amazing is happening in their business. Tire Agent Now 2023 Inc. 5000, placing his startup in the top 20% of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

What kind of wisdom has come from Kugel’s experience?

“Know that the journey will be difficult at times and it is completely normal to have rough spots on the road,” he said. “Focus on the journey, not the obstacles.”

Harlem resident Keshawn Warner, 45, also had many such bumps in the road, but he never would have guessed that one of them – getting arrested for trying to buy marijuana 15 years ago – would bring him the fortunes he has today. But exactly the same thing happened.

Keshawn Warner’s life changed forever in 2008 when he was caught trying to buy marijuana. Sometimes. A lower point may open a door later down the road. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Go back to 2008. “I was on the porch of a building on 119th Street in East Harlem, a gun was pointed in my face,” he said. Warner was involved in a sting operation where police were busting people accused of buying ganja.

He was immediately handcuffed and searched, then booked into jail. “I was released the next day pending a court date,” he said.

When this happened, he was fined, but now has a felony conviction on his record. The latter prevented him from being considered for many jobs, including the FBI, for which, as a college graduate from Norfolk State, Warner was qualified.

“An arrest in my life stopped me from moving forward,” he said.

Keshawn Warner turned lemons into lemonade by using his former conviction to his advantage. getty images

Warner became busy, usually working on two or three works at a time. His primary role as an information technology specialist at a hospital in Manhattan has always been augmented by others, such as the YMCA, a gym, and a pharmacy in Harlem, which he co-owns with his wife.

In 2016, when Warner heard that cannabis would be legalized in Massachusetts, his mind started spinning. He and some of his friends, Rich Renone and Chris Vianello, could open a cannabis business in the state.

The partners had one name lined up, Dazed Cannabis. When they opened their first location in Holyoke, Mass. in 2021, they focused on providing the best products and experiences.

Warner’s business experience and his previous cannabis conviction worked in his favor when recreational weed became legal in New York State.

Regulators said they wanted those who were affected by the decriminalization of cannabis to get first dibs on licensing in an effort to redress perceived injustices arising from the war on drugs and ensure that major corporations did not monopolize the industry. Keep.

Next, he had to win a lottery involving at least several hundred New Yorkers with similar qualifications. When Warner learned he was fourth in line to open a recreational cannabis dispensary in the city, he and his partners jumped into it with a vengeance, along with a little help from New York’s Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund Found.

Their business had a better-than-successful soft launch as a pop-up in Union Square last summer — in fact, the two businesses are projected to make a combined $1.2 million in 2022 — with the New York location formally opening last summer. The episode opened with “In NYC Style”. “An epic grand opening party that blended music, fashion, entertainment and culture for an unforgettable night,” Warner said.

