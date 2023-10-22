Don’t give up on the 60:40 portfolio now – it’s been good insurance

The 60:40 portfolio is performing exactly as advertised.

I’m talking about the default allocation of portfolios of many retirees and near-retirees, which is 60% invested in the stock market and 40% in bonds. The portfolio was left for dead last year as it suffered one of the worst calendar-year losses in U.S. history. But, as expected, it has made a comeback this year.

Furthermore, when viewed in its historical context, there is no reason to expect its performance to remain below average in the years to come.

As of Oct. 18, a portfolio consisting of 60% invested in the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF VTI and 40% in the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund VGLT was up 2.9% year to date. On an annualized basis, this equates to a 3.8% gain compared to the portfolio’s 23.5% loss in 2022.

The reason I say this is that this surge was not expected due to any market-timing decision at the beginning of the year about the outlook for stocks and bonds. Instead, it was based on what is known as “regression to the mean”—which my Wall Street Journal colleague Jason Zweig has referred to as “the most powerful force in financial physics.” Also known as “mean reversion”, regression to the mean implies that, after an extreme return (either positive or negative), a portfolio’s next return is likely to be close to its long-term average.

That has certainly been the case this year. The long-term average return for an annually rebalanced 60:40 portfolio is 7.1% annually. (That’s according to data compiled by Edward McQuarrie of Santa Clara University.) This year’s 3.8% annual gain is much closer to that average than last year’s 23.5% loss.

Moreover, as you can see from the attached chart, the 20-year return of the 60:40 portfolio is almost equal to its long-term average. This is important information to refute the argument by the portfolio’s opponents that it is delivering above average returns over the long term – and therefore lower returns can be expected in the future. This argument held more weight 15 years ago, when the portfolio’s 20-year trailing returns were at record highs. but not anymore.

Another way to appreciate the potential of a 60:40 portfolio is to think about three years ago, when interest rates were at record lows. If you knew that interest rates would soon rise at an almost uninterrupted pace to 16-year highs, how would you have set up your portfolio?

You may have certainly avoided bonds, but you’ve probably also reduced or eliminated your equity exposure. That’s because everyone “knows” that high interest rates are bad for stocks. But here we are, three years later, and despite higher rates the stock market is up an annualized three-year gain of 7.9% (as measured by the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF).

This equity return is far better than the alternative asset classes you might have been tempted to invest in three years ago – such as gold bullion (which has delivered 0.5% annual return after 3 years, as measured by SPDR Gold ) share ETF GLD) and hedge funds (as measured by the 4.8% annual return of the HFRI 400 US Equity Hedge Index).

In other words, the 60:40 portfolio would have you heavily invested in one of the better performing asset classes which you might have otherwise avoided.

Although there are no guarantees, my bet is that a 60:40 portfolio would be equally a good bet in the event of a significant decline in interest rates in the coming years. Everyone “knows” that a rate drop will be good for stocks, but historically it doesn’t always work out that way. In the event that stocks fall unexpectedly, the 60:40 portfolio will allow you to minimize your losses – if not make profits.

The 60:40 portfolio is like an insurance policy that helps in mitigating losses from equity bear markets in most cases. There was very little insurance in that portfolio three years ago when interest rates were so low. But now with interest rates at a 16-year high, the bond portion of a 60:40 portfolio represents significant potential to reduce equity losses.

Normally we would have had to pay a huge premium to get that insurance. But the premium has been negative over the last three years – the 60:40 portfolio has made money. We have been paid to get insurance.

Now abandoning the 60:40 portfolio would be throwing away that insurance.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee for audits. He can be reached at [email protected],

Source: www.marketwatch.com