Don’t dismiss this ‘expensive’ investment trust. It offers excellent value for money

Investment trusts are currently so cheap that what would generally be considered steep discounts is failing to excite even the most ardent of bargain seekers. Indeed, it would not be surprising for potential investors to dismiss any listed fund that fails to trade at a double-digit discount, such that there is an abundance of ultra-cheap opportunities available.

However, in Questar’s view investors should look beyond price when deciding which investment trust to buy. Certainly, some ultra-cheap funds are worth buying, as we pointed out in a recent column, but other trusts that trade at narrow discounts or even modest premiums are also attractive when their records are taken into account. Is kept in.

For example, traders currently trade at a 0.2 percent premium to net asset value, but over the past five years they have earned a total return of 48 percent. That’s more than double its peer group’s total return of 19 percent and makes it a “top-quartile” performer – in other words, it has outperformed at least three-quarters of its rivals.

Its recent performance is particularly impressive given its focus on British shares at a time when they are unpopular with investors in every corner of the world. And while it is an income-focused trust – it aims to provide above-average income and income growth – it also seeks long-term capital gains.

Indeed, despite lacking the wide discounts offered by some rivals, the trust offers scope for significant capital growth. Its premium has been as high as 18 per cent over the past five years, suggesting it currently offers good value for money. And now that the economy’s prospects are widely projected to improve as inflation drops to the 2% target and interest rate cuts begin, the outlook for its holdings looks set to be materially stronger. There is a possibility.

Currently, 36 percent of the trust’s assets are members of the FTSE 250 index of medium-sized companies, which are relatively dependent on the performance of the domestic economy. However, its key holdings are familiar FTSE 100 names such as GSK, BP and WPP, which are more exposed to the global economy.

Since inflation and interest rates are also expected to decline in the US and Europe, traders are also likely to see an improving environment for multinationals.

The trust’s performance should be further boosted by its “gearing”, or borrowing, which amounts to 8 per cent of assets. While this may dissuade investors who are averse to short-term share price volatility, long-term savers are likely to benefit from the fund’s debt-enhanced returns as loose monetary policy returns to higher rates of economic growth globally. Gives indication of.

A strong global economy also means the trust’s dividend growth rate is likely to be better than the current average of 2.2 per cent per year over the past five years. While this figure lags inflation of 3.3 per cent per year over the same period, the trust’s dividend has grown uninterrupted for the past 41 years.

Such credibility, coupled with future growth prospects, gives the trust strong income appeal, not least because the dividend yield at the current share price is already 5.3 per cent.

Although it is possible to get similar yields from bonds or cash, those assets do not have the potential for capital gains or dividend growth offered by a trust. And the fund’s contrarian, “value”-focused approach puts it in a strong position to take advantage of today’s disappointing share prices, if we believe a more optimistic period is ahead.

Frankly, the trust’s share price is up just 4 per cent since we reported on it in February 2020, which is disappointing. But Questar firmly believes that it continues to offer a powerful mix of capital growth and income appeal over the long term as shares, particularly London-listed shares, finally deliver their potential.

No one knows when this will happen. And while there are plenty of cheap trusts available to take advantage of any surge in British shares, the trader’s impressive record, solid strategy and income potential make it worthy of a relatively high valuation. Therefore it remains an excellent buy for new investors.

Quester says: buy

Ticker: MRCH

Share price around: 525p

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com