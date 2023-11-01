Don’t bet against progress – Business News

tewerk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

There are ETFs that short or otherwise hedge against companies that are leading corporate and financial growth, technological innovation, and progress in general in the US stock markets. Two such ETFs demonstrate why this is a bad idea as a long-term strategy. One fund, the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF or SARK (SARK), is betting against the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), a fund focused on tracking select innovative companies; The other fund, the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF or HDGE (HDGE), is betting against the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY), an index of established mid- and large-cap businesses.

To be fair, the companies and individual investors who invest in these short and contra funds probably only do so as a short-term play. If you are one of these short-term investors, feel free to ignore the rest of this article. For anyone who believes these are solid long-term plays, keep reading…

Historical and current trends

Pratham Trust Advisors LP

Historically, bear markets have only lasted about 1.4 years, with a few busts and a few rallies in between. This includes a nearly 3-year bear market at the beginning of the Great Recession, which drove the averages lower and has not been repeated since. Bearish sentiment dominated the markets as early as 2022, and we have since experienced 1.4 years of bearish market dominance. 2023 is shaping up to be a bullish year so far, with near-term bearishness turning into a question When? On the question of whether there will be a recession If There will be recession. Since funds that hedge against growth and innovation may only see profits in a bear market triggered by recession or other macro trends that worsen market sentiment, the current positive trend bodes well for such funds over the medium to long term. It appears.

If the positive near-term trends we are seeing now prove to be durable and sustainable, then as the business cycle goes, years of bull markets supported by a growing economy will set the stage for business as usual, i.e. growth for large companies. and disruptive innovators. However, beyond the near term, one should expect such growth at some point in this decade, regardless of two long-standing historical trends: First, the decline in profitability and growth for mid- and large-cap businesses. predictable and rising levels; And second, greater adoption over time of disruptive products and services offered by innovative companies like ARK Invest Fund, which will drive growth for them as well.

Thus, in short (semantically), the potential continuation of innovation and disruption will have a negative impact on the prospects of SARK and other innovation hedges as disruptor stocks will rise, while having a negative impact on the potential upward trajectory of economic growth and corporate profitability. The prospects for HDGE and other general stock market hedges led to gains in mid-cap and large cap stocks.

Poor performance of SARK and HDGE

Now let’s take a brief look at each fund, starting with HDGE. HDGE has been trending essentially downwards since its inception in 2011, when it shorted the S&P 500 at the end of the Great Recession and the beginning of the next business cycle and bull-market. Its share price was initially about 10 times its current price, the decline was so severe that shares were forced to undergo a 1:10 reverse split in 2021; While the value of the fund’s assets has also decreased. Meanwhile, the S&P is up more than 200% since HDGE’s inception.

Turning to SARK, which is structured unlike ARKK, the fund is currently trading above its inception date in late 2021, but it is very early days for the fund, and a multi-year analysis of its performance Impossible. Yet even in its banner year of 2022, SARK underperformed expectations, indicating that even good short-term performance focused on betting against disruptive-but-frothy growth stocks may not pan out as expected.

To explain what I mean here, let’s look at SARK and ARKK’s 2022 performance. SARK debuted at around $30 per share and peaked at around $70 at the end of 2022, meaning that SARK, at its 2022 peak, rose by more than 110%. Meanwhile, ARKK was priced at around $95 per share at the end of 2021, and declined by about 69% to around $30 by the end of 2022.

As an inverse/shorting ETF, one would expect SARK to more than double its value, as ARKK has lost over half its value, yet that was not the case. Even in the best-case scenario for SARK, it performed below expectations. Doubling one’s money on this investment is a solid accomplishment, no doubt, but even when it was working it was disappointing and in the long term, it is not sustainable. In fact, SARK has already given up most of its gains, with its price falling to around $45 at the time of writing, and the value of its assets has also fallen. One should expect continued decline from HDGE and SARK in the long term, as their underlying benchmarks outperform them.

Implications for similar funds

Over time, other funds that bet against large corporations and innovative companies will also underperform the companies, funds, and indexes they are supposed to hedge against. There are several such funds that are shorting or inversely correlated against harbingers of corporate/economic growth and technological innovation, including ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ), Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS), and ProShares Ultrapro shorts included. Dow 30 ETF (SDOW). I won’t mention them all here, but generally over the long term, as is the case with SARK and HDGE, so it will be for all funds that are betting against innovation and growth – major bull market years. Consistent poor performance with brief periods of good performance during transitory bear markets.

For long-term performance, it would be better to own shares of innovative firms and funds that track major indices. The Dow and S&P 500, in particular, have been tried-and-true indices for enhancing one’s portfolio for decades, with each index returning more than an order of magnitude of growth since only the 1980s. Forget about it. decades ago. As such, hedging against a long-term investment in an ETF is a very bad bet in my view.

thesis risk

long term risk

The main risk to the thesis that I see is that the stocks of disruptive companies and companies in the major indices crash so badly that the losses are obviously deep and devastating, and this results in a subsequent market decline in the stocks. There is a long period of slow growth and the economy is reminiscent of Japan’s lost decades.

I find this possibility extremely unlikely in US stock markets due to the presence of the US’s large economy, sustained economic growth, fairly high regulatory standards for screening companies and listing stocks on public exchanges, and very business-friendly economic and regulatory conditions. . Which appears to reliably promote the growth of high-value and innovative firms while eliminating bad actors, deceptive business practices and corruption in the business sector.

To be sure, efforts to promote transparency, regulation, and anti-corruption initiatives are far from ideal, but the US has so far done well in encouraging the growth of huge, regulated, legitimate businesses on public stock exchanges while ensuring that A decent balance has been struck between. Be accommodating to the various stakeholders involved. This, combined with the strength of the US economy, will drive US stock markets and companies to continue making profits.

short term risk

Another risk to the thesis, which is more focused on the short term, surrounds current market conditions. Michael A. According to this article from Gayed, CFA, we may now be in the bottom phase of a “melt” in stock markets, which, in his view, could ultimately end in a sharp decline for stocks that fade away 2019 There were many benefits after. This risk is actually quite appreciable, especially given the stock market weakness in recent weeks.

Although October has generally been a positive month for stocks, only time will tell whether last month’s recent weakness was an isolated anomaly in historical trends, or evidence of a fundamental correction on the horizon, which would perhaps lead to an unusual 15-year run. Was inspired by favorable reversals from. Monetary conditions. If the former, it is of no importance; If the latter, it would mean that we are either in bear market territory right now, or we are headed back. In that case, the trends currently underway are much more negative than I gave them credit for earlier in this article.

conclusion

While current trends offer great uncertainty about how large cap stocks and growth stocks will perform in the short term, historical trends offer strong evidence of a long-term upside. So, even if the worst comes to pass in relation to the short-term risk of a recovery or worse, my broader thesis remains intact – the long-term benefits of investing in line with innovation and progress outweigh the benefits of hedging against it. The market crash/correction of the 1980s, the bursting of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s, and the market collapse of the Great Financial Crisis and Great Recession presented similar short-term risks, but overall, progress and innovation continued apace , and investors who weathered the storm and focused on the long term reaped handsome profits.

In short, to paraphrase a famous minister, the circle of history is long, but it bends towards progress. Don’t bet against it, especially over the long term.

Source: seekingalpha.com