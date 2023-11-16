Don’t be fooled: Big one-day stock rallies are more common in bear markets

Published: November 15, 2023 6:18 pm ET

Bullish stock investors should temper the enthusiasm with which they greeted the stock market’s explosive rally in the wake of this month’s better-than-expected report on inflation.

This is because big rallies are more likely to occur during bearish markets rather than major bullish trends.

Consider the Nasdaq Composite COMP since its inception…

Consider the Nasdaq Composite COMP since its inception in 1971. Since then, according to the calendar of bull and bear markets maintained by Ned Davis Research, only a quarter of all trading sessions – 24.5%, to be exact – have occurred during bear markets. , If massive one-day swings occurred randomly throughout the calendar, you would expect only a quarter of them to occur during bear markets.

Not so, as you can see from the attached chart. Consider the 25 trading sessions in which the Nasdaq Composite had the largest one-day gain since 1971. Of those, 20 – or 80% – occurred during bear markets, three times the proportion you would expect on the assumption of randomness. A similar pattern emerges when we turn our attention to the 100 trading sessions with the largest gains: 60% of them occurred during bear markets.

The same general pattern is also present in the S&P 500 SPX since 1928 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA since its creation in the late 1800s.

There are three reasons why this otherwise surprising pattern actually makes sense:

expressions: Bear markets thrive on the excitement of believing that a new bull market has begun. So when investors are given even a small reason for hope, they collectively return to the bullish path. Bear markets generally do not end until investors completely liquidate equities. Investor behavior in the lead-up to this month's inflation report is similar to the "slope of hope" that bear markets like to descend.

instability: Bearish markets are more volatile than bullish markets. For example, just like the biggest one-day rallies, the biggest one-day declines also tend to be concentrated in bear markets. For example, 84% of the Nasdaq Composite's 25 largest daily declines since 1971 occurred during bear markets – the same as 80% of the largest one-day spikes. As newsletter editor John Markman said several years ago when he compared the psychology of a bull market and the volatility of a bear market, "During a bull market stocks tend to move leisurely and thoughtfully, like a stroll through Florida. Came out as sunny as an 80 year old couple."

compensation for risk: This factor is related to the previous one: to compensate investors for the additional volatility of bearish markets, the stock market must offer higher expected returns. And to do so, it must first drop to a lower level that represents that greater potential. So it makes sense that bear markets and periods of high volatility occur together.

Bottom-line? Don’t be misled. No big bullish trend happens in a single day, not even one as impressive as the rally that took place in the wake of this month’s inflation report.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee for audits. can be reached [email protected]

