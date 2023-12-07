Don’t accept a job offer without doing these 3 things

No one wants to work for a company with a culture that sucks the life out of you. It doesn’t matter how much it pays – a bad job culture and wrong values ​​will take a toll on your physical and mental health.

And the culture of bad company may look different every time. Maybe there is a toxic competitive culture at the company, and it feels like everyone is out for themselves. Or maybe it’s the kind of place where the boss is breathing down your neck. Whatever the case, you don’t want to work with a company whose values ​​don’t align with yours.

So before signing that job offer, I recommend doing your homework to make sure the potential company has values ​​that align with yours. Here are three ways to ensure a good culture at the company you’re interviewing with before you take the job.

do your research

There’s always more to a company than just its online presence, but you have to cover your bases first. Do a basic Google search and see what comes up. Although you shouldn’t take all this at face value, company websites give you a glimpse of an organization’s values, mission, and overall image – at least the one they’re trying to project.

However, if you want to get the real deal, you may want to dig a little deeper. Reddit threads are a good place to check, especially if the company you’re interviewing for has been around for a while and/or is well known. That said, beyond basic moderation by volunteers, Reddit does not verify reviews, nor do they ensure that posts were made by actual employees, so take them with a grain of salt.

In my opinion, Glassdoor is one of the best resources for researching companies. Its business model revolves around employees sharing insider details about their company, including the good, the bad, and the ugly. Provided that the review complies with US free speech laws, Glassdoor promises to keep the reviewer’s identity anonymous.

The platform also allows the company to respond to reviews, giving you a more balanced perspective. Use both types of information to assess whether the company’s values ​​align with your values.

Ask the interviewer about his or her values ​​during the interview

One of the best places to learn about a company is during your job interview. After the recruiter or hiring manager has asked their questions, it is customary for them to ask if you have any. Use this opportunity to ask about their company’s values ​​and find out if they are in line with your own principles and professional goals.

For example, you could say, “Hey, I noticed that one of your company values ​​is patience. Can you tell me about a time when an employee or team member demonstrated patience? What was your result?”

This allows you to determine whether their values ​​are just talking points that fill website space or are real aspirations they try to achieve in their work.

While you’re there, don’t forget to ask about the day-to-day work environment and opportunities for professional growth and development within the company. Asking these questions will not only give you a clear picture of their company culture but will also make you a more memorable candidate with great communication skills and a proactive attitude. Now this is win-win.

talk to real people

After you’ve done your research and asked good questions during the interview, the next best step is to reach out to former and current employees to get first-hand information. If you can reach them in person, even better. But you can also do this through LinkedIn, where you can search for the company name and browse the search results.

When reaching out, introduce yourself as someone applying for a position at the company and ask them about their experience. State your objective clearly and express a genuine interest in learning more about the company from the perspective of someone who has worked there or is currently employed there. Your message might look something like this:

“Hey NAME! I’m NAME, and I’m currently in the process of exploring opportunities with the company. Given that you’ve worked with them, I’d love if you could share your experiences and thoughts about working there. It will be a good experience and a great help before making your decision. Thanks in advance!”

conclusion

No workplace will ever be perfect, but knowing that you share the company’s values ​​can be a big step in the right direction. It is important that you feel confident about the new workplace you have chosen. While it is true that today’s job market is highly competitive, no job is ever worth your physical and mental health. You must be selective to ensure that you are spending time and effort for the right company. Your support!

