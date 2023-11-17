Dongying, China, November 17, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The mouth of the Yellow River in Dongying city saw a peak in bird migration in early November, with many rare species flocking to the area as part of their migratory route.

With its temperate, semi-humid continental monsoon climate, the Yellow River Delta is an important stopover for millions of migratory birds. Two bird migration routes in the world pass through the delta.

“Birds are extremely important for maintaining a healthy balance in ecosystems,” Kanni Vignarajah, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific of the United Nations Development Programme, said at the opening ceremony of a birdwatching season event in Dongying. On 12th November.

“Strengthening bird conservation and maintaining ecological diversity is not only one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, but also a shared responsibility of all humanity,” he said. Vignarajah also praised the bird and wetland conservation efforts undertaken by Dongying, where the Yellow River flows into the Bohai Sea.

According to Chen Bichang, Mayor of Dongying, Dongying has taken great steps in recent years to preserve the ecology and biodiversity of wetlands in the Yellow River Delta region and has established itself as a globally recognized eco-tourism destination. Trying to do.

One of the measures taken is to increase funding to support ecological restoration projects regarding water supplementation, cordgrass remediation and offshore biodiversity conservation.

A state-of-the-art ecological monitoring center has also been established for the Yellow River Delta to manage data related to meteorology, water quality, soil and marine. Emphasis is placed on protecting the habitats of key species such as cranes, black-billed gulls and Oriental white storks, as well as preserving native vegetation such as wild soybean and restoring aquatic life to increase biodiversity levels.

Improvements in the ecosystem have resulted in an increase in the number of wild animals taking shelter in the city. Currently, 373 bird species can be found in the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve, which is often called the “International Airport for Avian Species”.

The birdwatching season event, which lasts about two months, includes a photography competition, a birdwatching competition, and conferences focused on biodiversity and bird conservation. The occasion serves as a major showcase of Dongying’s ecological characteristics.

