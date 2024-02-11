“Done-for-You” SEO Service Launched by LinkDaddy with DoFollow Backlink Building

LinkDaddy has announced the launch of a new search engine optimization (SEO) service aimed at website owners and online businesses who want to improve their search engine rankings.

LinkDaddy has developed a “done-for-you” (DFY) SEO service that combines traditional SEO, backlinking, social media marketing, content creation, and continuous monitoring to acquire links from high-domain-authority websites. Usage can systematically influence search engine discoverability.

The DFY service is specifically for time-limited company owners who lack the expertise to do the digital legwork required to launch an SEO campaign. Tony Peacock, founder of LinkDaddy, said, “Most business owners don’t have the patience and time to keep pace with Google’s constant algorithm changes. But we do, and that’s what ensures the campaigns we launch for our clients. All we do is follow the latest ranking guidelines.”

With over eight years in the market, LinkDaddy has built a solid reputation for increasing businesses’ online visibility through solid SEO practices like building high-quality backlinks. “These clickable weblinks on external sites, blogs and listings drive traffic to a business’s website and create a level of authenticity supported by search engine algorithms,” Mr. Peacock explained. “Therefore, webpages with the highest number of backlinks naturally rise to the top of search results.”

While backlinks provide the core of their DFY SEO service, LinkDaddy also includes content development. According to Mr. Peacock, this area of ​​SEO campaign development is often the most time-consuming and where many businesses fail to create properly optimized articles.

Negating the need for an in-house creative team, LinkDaddy’s DFY provides cost savings by providing engaging content that is not only optimized for the business but focused on filling the gaps identified by SEO audits.

Subscribers to the new DFY service will receive monthly updates from a dedicated SEO expert assigned to their account. This will help businesses chart the performance of campaigns and gain insights that can be used to enhance future SEO efforts.

