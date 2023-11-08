Former President Donald Trump has seen his wealth increase by half a billion dollars thanks to some smart moves including moving to low-tax Florida, selling properties and paying off personal loans, according to a report.

Trump’s wealth is valued at $3.1 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, up from $2.6 billion in 2021.

According to Bloomberg, a large portion of Trump’s wealth can be attributed to the rising property values ​​of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, as well as his Doral golf resort in Miami.

Trump also owns a dozen other golf venues in the US, Scotland and Ireland, which collectively generated 50% more revenue over the three-year period from 2019 to 2022.

Last year, the former president sold the high-end Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC for a whopping $375 million – enabling him to repay a $170 million loan from Deutsche Bank.

Trump is currently being prosecuted in New York, where the state attorney general has filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the former president fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to obtain loans from banks.

A Bloomberg analysis of Trump’s properties found that the former president had indeed inflated the value of his property, though not to the extent that New York state alleges.

Mar-a-Lago, a 62,500-square-foot oceanfront estate in Palm Beach that generates revenue because it doubles as a club that charges membership fees, is priced at $240 million, according to Bloomberg, with a comparable Along with the sale price of residential property, its price is also mentioned. Value as a business.

New York alleges in its lawsuit that the property is worth $27.6 million, compared to Trump’s appraised value of $612 million.

The state has also accused Trump of inflating the value of Trump Park Avenue, a residential condominium tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Trump's penthouse in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue is worth $40 million, according to the coalition. Bloomberg's analysis found that Trump's Mar-a-Lago property was appraised at $240 million — well above New York's valuation of $27.6 million. That's less than the former president's $612 million valuation, however.

New York has alleged that the real value of the property is $80 million, while Trump claims it is around $91 million.

Trump's golf courses, including Doral in Miami, have generated significantly more revenue over the past three years, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Bloomberg’s analysis valued the property at $86.4 million.

Another Trump property — his penthouse in Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue — is valued by Bloomberg at $40 million — less than a third of the $131.3 million valuation the former president was offered.

Bloomberg said it used Trump’s 2021 financial position statement as well as filings with the Office of Government Ethics.

During his testimony in court on Monday, Trump emphasized that he had undervalued his property. He also claimed that banks gave little weight to his statements when deciding whether to lend him money or not.

“They were not a very important element in the banks’ decision-making process,” Trump testified.

