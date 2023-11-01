Donald Trump's son is going to testify. Trump Jr. doesn't remember using GAAP except 'possibly in Accounting 101 at Wharton.'

When Donald Trump became president in 2017, he handed over daily management of his real estate empire to his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

Now, as Trump struggles to keep the family business intact, the brothers are set to testify in a New York civil fraud case that threatens the future of their Trump Organization.

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to testify on Wednesday and Eric Trump on Thursday, marking a blockbuster start to the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James as it enters its second month.

James, a Democrat, alleges that Donald Trump, his company and top executives, including Eric and Donald Trump Jr., inflated their wealth by billions of dollars over financial statements they gave to banks, insurers and others to secure loans. Conspired. Make deals.

Donald Trump — the former president, patriarch of the family and the 2024 Republican front-runner — is scheduled to testify on Monday, followed by his eldest daughter, former Trump Organization executive and White House adviser Ivanka Trump, on November 8. State attorneys are expected to testify. Then rest their case, giving Trump’s lawyers a chance to call their witnesses.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are both executive vice presidents at the Trump Organization and defendants in James’ lawsuit. Eric oversees the company’s operations while Donald Trump Jr. has been involved in driving the company’s property development. He and longtime company finance chief Allen Weisselberg were also trustees of a revocable trust that Trump established to hold company assets if he became president.

Before trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump’s financial statements were fraudulent. He ordered that a court-appointed receiver seize control of some of his companies — potentially stripping him and his family of key properties like Trump Tower — though an appeals court has halted enforcement for now.

Like their father, both brothers have denied wrongdoing.

Eric Trump has spent many days at the trial, often on days when his father has been there. He has commented sporadically, mostly on social media. On October 5, he posted a video montage on Truth Social in which James was critical of his father. He also wrote, “This is the corruption that my father and our family are fighting!” The system is weaponized, broken, and disgusting!”

Donald Trump Jr. has not been to court, but since testimony began on October 2, he has repeatedly denounced the case and Angoron as a “kangaroo court.” State law does not allow juries in this type of trial, so Angoron will decide the case.

“It doesn’t matter what the rules are, it doesn’t matter what the Constitution says, it doesn’t matter what the normal practices and businesses would be,” Donald Trump Jr. said on Newsmax on Monday. “No matter what. They have a narrative, they have an end goal, and they will do whatever it takes to get there.”

Based on the testimony of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, state attorneys interviewed other witnesses about their roles in leading the Trump Organization and their involvement in valuing their father’s assets and preparing his financial statements over the years. I have asked. Their names have also appeared on various emails and documents recorded in evidence.

David McArdle, an appraiser for the commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, testified that Eric Trump had substantial input on the valuation of a planned-but-never-built townhome at a Trump-owned golf course in the New York City suburbs. McArdle said Eric Trump approached him at a “much higher price” for the project, but it would not be credible to go with the higher number of descendants.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have already been heard from in the trial, albeit in excerpts from prior testimony. During opening statements on October 2, state attorneys showed each of the sworn statements given by the brothers in the case.

In his July 2022 clip, Donald Trump Jr. testifies about his scant knowledge of the accounting standards known as generally accepted accounting principles — which state attorneys say were used in preparing Donald Trump’s financial statements. It was used at times and ignored at others.

Trump Jr., who has never been an accountant, said he does not recall using GAAP standards in his work. A government lawyer laughed when he said he had learned about them “probably in Accounting 101 at Wharton”, but he couldn’t remember anything other than “what was generally accepted.”

In his March 2023 deposition, Eric Trump testified, “To the best of my knowledge, I do not believe I had any involvement in the details of the financial situation.” He appeared to downplay his role as a top company executive, testifying that he tried to “keep quiet about the things I care about” while sharing management responsibilities with his brother. Which I’m passionate about”.

“I’m a construction, concrete and ground operations guy,” Eric Trump said, according to a deposition transcript posted on the case docket.

Asked at another point about decision-making early in his career, Eric Trump said: “I pour concrete. I manage properties. I don’t focus on the valuation between any law firm and Cushman. This is not what I do in my day-to-day responsibilities.”

Donald Trump attended the first three days of the trial in early October and appeared again for four days over the past two weeks, but his campaign schedule suggests it is unlikely he will see his sons testify. Will be back for.

In his previous appearance, Trump grumbled at the TV cameras outside the court and called the case a “sham”, a “scam” and “a continuation of the biggest witch hunt ever.” He twice angered the judge and fined him $15,000 for violating a limited restraining order with comments about a member of the court staff.

