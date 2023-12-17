Donald Trump's old stock market prediction is coming back to haunt him

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday, prompting Donald Trump’s critics to remind the former president of his past comments about the stock market.

Then-President Trump warned voters during the 2020 presidential debate with current President Joe Biden that markets would “crash” if Biden won.

MeadaTouch Network highlighted that claim in this video and compared it to Wednesday’s news:

Now that the Dow Jones has broken 37,000 for the first time in history, let’s remember what Trump predicted would happen to the stock market if Biden was elected. pic.twitter.com/rCpZJQ1cYC – MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) 13 December 2023

Other opponents explored Trump’s April 2019 post on He faced the threat of impeachment for the effort.

“You mean the stock market hit an all-time record high today and they’re actually talking impeachment!” He asked. “Will I ever be given credit for anything by the Fake News Media or Radical Liberal Dems?”

You mean the stock market hit an all-time record high today and they’re actually talking impeachment!? Will I ever be given credit for anything by the Fake News Media or Radical Liberal Dems? No collusion! -Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 April 2019

Wednesday’s new market record came as House Republicans voted to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden, but it focused on charges that have not yet been adjudicated.

While the stock market is not the economy and a rising index does not reflect economic difficulties, and the market could take a dangerous turn any day, X users took great pleasure in having Trump’s debate predictions thrown directly at them.

Trump once said that if Biden was elected, “the stock market would crash.” Today, the Dow closed above 37K for the first time and the S&P is near its all-time high. https://t.co/bysxNgoNxR – JD Durkin (@jd_durkin) 13 December 2023

October 22, 2020: Trump says if Biden is elected, the stock market will crash. December 13, 2023: The stock market hits a new record high as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 37,000 for the first time. pic.twitter.com/UGwklpL3Au – Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) 13 December 2023

Trump said in 2020 that the stock market would crash if Biden was elected.

The Dow reached an all-time high today.

just sayin’. – Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) 13 December 2023

Donald Trump tonight: “If we’re not elected, we’re going to have a recession like I don’t think anyone has ever seen before.” sounds familiar? Before the 2020 elections, Trump had said that if he was not re-elected the stock market would collapse. Meanwhile, GDP grew by 5.2%… pic.twitter.com/0tpaxylbQA – Republicans Against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) 14 December 2023

BREAKING: The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit a new all-time high. I remember when Trump literally held a press conference to take credit for the stock market hitting records (below). I’m not going to do that for Biden. Very, very… in the American stock market. pic.twitter.com/PbHJp7GwX6 – Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 13 December 2023

Connected…

Source: news.yahoo.com