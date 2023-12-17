December 18, 2023
Donald Trump's old stock market prediction is coming back to haunt him


The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday, prompting Donald Trump’s critics to remind the former president of his past comments about the stock market.

Then-President Trump warned voters during the 2020 presidential debate with current President Joe Biden that markets would “crash” if Biden won.

MeadaTouch Network highlighted that claim in this video and compared it to Wednesday’s news:

Other opponents explored Trump’s April 2019 post on He faced the threat of impeachment for the effort.

“You mean the stock market hit an all-time record high today and they’re actually talking impeachment!” He asked. “Will I ever be given credit for anything by the Fake News Media or Radical Liberal Dems?”

Wednesday’s new market record came as House Republicans voted to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden, but it focused on charges that have not yet been adjudicated.

While the stock market is not the economy and a rising index does not reflect economic difficulties, and the market could take a dangerous turn any day, X users took great pleasure in having Trump’s debate predictions thrown directly at them.

Source: news.yahoo.com



