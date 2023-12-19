Donald Trump's mugshot NFT could be the biggest design crime of the year

NFTs were around until 2022, but some persisted even after the bubble burst. And these include former US President Donald Trump. After the ‘surprise success’ (I’m imagining Trump’s own opinion on this here) of two initial series of badly photoshopped Trump digital trading cards, we’re facing another letdown. And, almost impossibly, the new Trump NFTs are worse than previous designs.

Introduced as a special ‘Mugshot Edition’, the card depicts the former President as a cyborg, a samurai warrior, dethroning Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial, throwing lightning bolts And breaking the chains that bind them. The official X account of the initiative states, “Enjoy the art.”

An established, legendary attraction for me and my brothers. Also very suitable for each of us!

The Trump NFT collection features 100,000 trading cards, which are “just like baseball cards, but you collect them digitally!” (And you pay $99 for each). For the first time some people have brought physical cards. And some of the new NFTs are singles (the website clarifies that they are “the only ones in the world”).

The designs don’t actually use Trump’s mugshot, which feels like a missed opportunity. However, there is a special offer for those who purchase 47 or more (there are actually 47 different designs?). They will receive “a piece of the President’s famous mugshot from his actual suite” affixed to a physical copy of one of the cards.

In an advertisement that uses Bubblegum Sans Pro as the perfect alternative to Comic Sans, the suit is being presented as “the most historically significant artifact in the history of the United States.” This whole gaudy mess, combined with the bad collage on the cards, may earn it the title of worst design crime of the year. Still, judging by the reactions to X, fans are buying.

in bus! President Trump on Truth Social ✓🇺🇸:

The cards are manufactured by a company called NFT INT LLC, which uses Donald Trump’s name, likeness and image under a payments license from CIC Digital. In the past people have raised concerns about the inability to trade the cards immediately and their low value because so few of them are made. This time, collectTrumpCard

Still wondering what exactly an NFT is? What are NFTs and how to create and sell them and check out our guide to NFTs.

