Donald Trump's legal team is somehow making things worse for him.

One of Donald Trump’s expert witnesses in his New York trade fraud trial admitted Friday that he’s not actually an expert.

Steven LaPosa took the stand for the first time Thursday to discuss the valuation of Trump’s real estate holdings. The New York Attorney General has accused Trump and his associates of fraudulently inflating the value of their real estate properties to obtain more favorable terms on bank loans.

Laposa said the attorney general’s approach to valuation was “flawed” because it relied on market value analysis of Trump’s properties. He argued that it should be based on investment value, which takes into account the investment needs of the owner.

When Laposa returned to the stand Friday, a lawyer from the attorney general’s office asked him if he had any experience reviewing personal financial statements. Laposa said no.

The attorney, Lewis Solomon, then asked if Laposa is or ever has been a certified appraiser. Again, Laposa said no.

Solomon cited Laposa’s initial statement from July, in which he said that when “disparate valuations exist, it is prudent and common practice to examine the underlying assumptions.” LaPosa acknowledged that he did not come up with his assessment of Trump.

Laposa also revealed that he has never seen the financial details of Trump’s property at 40 Wall Street, which may make it difficult to accurately value the property. (On the stand Thursday, LaPosa said 40 Wall Street in Manhattan was also undervalued.)

It is unclear what Trump’s legal team sought to achieve by bringing in LaPosa as an expert witness. His devastating testimony shows how much the trial has cost Trump.

The present suit is only to determine damages. Presiding Judge Arthur Engoron determined in September that Trump had committed fraud. Angoron ordered that all of Trump’s New York business certificates be revoked, making it nearly impossible to do business in the state and effectively dismantling the Trump Organization.

During the trial, Trump and all of his family members have testified, and they have all made major mistakes. Trump’s lawyers also shared faulty evidence, weakening their own case.

