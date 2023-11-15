Donald Trump's lawyers focus on outside accountants who prepared his financial statements

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump blames his accountant. His two sons, to whom he had entrusted the responsibility of running his company, also did the same. Now, as he defends himself in a civil fraud lawsuit that threatens the former president’s real estate empire, so do his lawyers.

Trump’s lawyers spent Tuesday examining the role of outside accounting firm Mazars USA LLP in preparing the financial statements at the center of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, and compounded the blame with expert testimony from a former federal financial regulator. .

Testifying as an accounting expert, Jason Flemons questioned some of the firm’s practices and cast doubt on previous testimony by Donald Bender, a retired Mazars partner who spent years working on Trump’s financial statements.

Bender, the first witness called by state attorneys, testified on October 3 that he had asked a Trump Organization executive for a valuation of all of the company’s assets – not just the valuations used for financial statements – and When he found out years later, he was surprised. That some had not been overturned.

Flemons, a former deputy chief accountant for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said Bender’s claim was “not professionally plausible” because such diligence is not required under professional accounting standards.

Flemons testified that compiling financial statements involves “a very light touch” compared to more rigorous accounting practices such as audits, and requesting a valuation “would be highly unusual” and “completely inconsistent” with what is required. will be.

In preparing financial statements, also known as compilation, accountants only need the documentation used to determine the value of assets, such as Trump’s skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties.

In Trump’s case, Flemons said, his company set the numbers and met the requirements by providing justification for them and explaining instances where it used different standards to determine the price that is allowed. Flemons, who will return to the stand Wednesday, has not been asked to address the state’s specific claims that Trump officials used a variety of methods to obtain the highest prices — sometimes misclassifying properties.

Flemons, now a senior managing director at Ankura Consulting Group, said, “There would be no obligation or expectation on the part of any accountant performing accounting or compilation services to request valuations that did not base the values ​​on the statements. “

A message seeking comment was left for Mazars. The firm cut ties with Trump last year after James raised concerns about their accuracy and said his financial statements “should no longer be trusted.”

Flemons testified on the second day of the defense case as Trump’s lawyers seek to rebut the state’s claims that the 2024 Republican front-runner, his company and top executives falsified money to make them appear wealthier and have their assets compared to Trump’s. Manipulated the value of their assets to make them more successful. Actually were.

James, a Democrat, alleges that Trump, his company and top executives inflated their wealth by billions of dollars in financial statements by inflating property values. The documents were given to banks, insurers and others to secure loans and make deals. James is seeking more than $300 million in what she says are ill-gotten gains, and she wants the defendants banned from doing business in New York.

Before trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and the other defendants committed fraud by overstating their net worth and the value of assets on their financial statements. The judge handed down a sentence that could strip Trump of some key assets, though an appeals court has kept them under control for now.

Trump has denied wrongdoing. On the stand Tuesday, Flemons reiterated Trump’s long-standing claim that disclaimers on financial statements insulate him from liability for discrepancies or misstatements.

“It’s effectively saying users be careful,” Flemons testified.

Trump has argued that, if anything, his financial statements understate the value of his assets. On the stand last week, he reiterated his belief that his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is worth up to $1.5 billion, more than double the highest value listed on his financial statements.

Trump’s lawyers followed up with that claim on Tuesday, arguing that it doesn’t matter that he has overvalued some of his properties because he has significantly undervalued others.

He highlighted that idea by questioning another expert, real estate developer and Trump friend Steven Witkoff, who claimed Trump’s Doral, Florida, golf resort was grossly undervalued in his financial statements.

“Is it your position that if there are two assets listed in the statement of financial position and I decide that one is worth more than $300 million and one is worth less than $300 million, then it balances out And there’s no misrepresentation, fraud, whatever you want to call it?” Angoron asked.

He criticized this argument, saying, “It seems ridiculous to me,” and shrugged it off.

Witkoff, who is hosting a fundraiser for Trump next month, testified that developers value their properties based on their potential rather than their current condition — such as building condominiums on a golf course or an office tower. Converting into apartments.

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice chairman of the Trump Organization, testified on November 1 that he signed statements as trustee of his father’s trust, but left the work to outside accountants and the company’s then-finance chief Allen Weisselberg.

Trump Jr. said, “As a trustee, I have an obligation to listen to people who are experts – who have expertise in these things.”

His brother, Eric, echoed that sentiment, testifying on November 3 that he relied on “one of the largest accounting firms in the country” for assurance that financial statements were accurate.

Donald Trump testified on November 6 that he paid Mazars millions of dollars for his services and said that he gave McConkey and Weisselberg whatever was necessary to work with the firm and produce its financial statements. Gave “full authority” to.

“If the accounting firm had been unhappy, they would have gone back and said, we need this, we need that,” Trump testified. “They were putting a lot of emphasis on it. Very insistent at that. But they came up with statements all those years ago, so apparently they were satisfied.

,

Follow Michael Sisak x.com/mikesisak Visit and send confidential suggestions

Source: apnews.com