Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial to continue despite lawyers’ attempt to end proceedings

(AP)

A judge ruled that Donald Trump’s civil fraud lawsuit will continue despite an attempt by his lawyers to end the legal proceedings.

The judge did not rule on the request but indicated the trial would proceed as scheduled on Monday and the former president would return to testify as the first defense witness.

Mr Trump’s lawyers had asked Judge Arthur Engoron to shorten the trial and issue a ruling clearing Mr Trump, his company and top executives, including Mr Trump Jr., of wrongdoing.

He argued that the state’s lawyers had failed to prove their case at the halfway stage of the trial.

New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges that Mr. Trump and other defendants defrauded banks, insurers and others by inflating their wealth on financial statements.

In an attempt to short-circuit the case, Mr Trump’s lawyer Christopher Keese argued that state lawyers would not meet “any legal standard” to prove the charges of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. Have failed.

“There are no victims there. There is no complainer. There is no injury. All this has now been established by the evidence,” Mr Kisse argued.

State attorney Kevin Wallace responded that there were no grounds to end the trial, saying the evidence was “more than sufficient to warrant a final verdict”.

The former president’s lawyers have asked Justice Angoron for a “directed verdict”, which is a finding that no one can rationally rule in favor of the opposing party.

The request is unlikely to be granted because the judge has already found that Trump and his 10 businesses committed persistent fraud. However, his verdict covered only one of the seven fraud counts Trump faced.

Ivanka Trump gave evidence at the trial on Wednesday, being questioned for five hours on her role within the Trump Organization, her father’s finances and the values ​​he placed on his property empire.

The trial has been disrupted by clashes between Mr Trump and his lawyers and Judge Arthur Engoron, who overruled objections to allowing Ivanka to be questioned about emails she sent to her husband Jared Kushner, where she criticized Trump. Details of the organization’s loan deals were shared.

Ivanka answered questions calmly, telling the court: “My husband was also in real estate. From time to time we will discuss what we are working on.”

The former president himself stayed away from the courtroom for his daughter’s testimony, and also avoided the latest televised clash between 2024 Republican nomination candidates in Florida.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com