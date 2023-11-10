Donald Trump's civil fraud case to proceed after lawyers demand early verdict and end the case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers were thwarted Thursday in their longshot effort to get an immediate end to a New York civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire.

The judge did not rule on the request, but he indicated the trial would proceed as scheduled on Monday and Donald Trump Jr. would return to the stand as the first defense witness.

Trump’s lawyers had asked Judge Arthur Angoron to shorten the trial and issue a ruling acquitting Trump, his company and top executives, including Trump Jr., of wrongdoing.

He made the request during a hearing halfway through New York Attorney General Letitia James’s case, arguing that state lawyers had failed to prove their case. James alleges that Trump and other defendants defrauded banks, insurers and others by inflating their wealth on financial statements.

Engoron said the defence’s arguments, known as a directed verdict, were “taken under advisement” and he would put them forward when he returned to the court on Thursday afternoon to rule on another case. Not addressed.

In that ruling, Angoron gave Trump’s lawyers a victory, allowing them to call multiple expert witnesses in an effort to rebut testimony that Trump’s financial statements provided him with better loan terms, insurance premiums and were a factor in dealmaking. Were.

The judge, who has a history of ruling against Trump, has shown interest in bringing the trial to its conclusion, asking defense lawyers about the schedule of witnesses and calling for closing arguments near Christmas.

In an attempt to short-circuit the case, Trump’s lawyer Christopher Keese argued that state attorneys failed to meet “any legal standard” to prove charges of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. Are.

Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying in the New York Supreme Court on Monday, November 6, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

“There are no victims there. There is no complainer. There is no injury. All this has now been established by evidence,” Kiese argued.

State attorney Kevin Wallace responded that there were no grounds to end the trial, saying the evidence was “more than sufficient to warrant a final verdict.”

Trump on Monday took a dig at his rivals, denying wrongdoing and saying the lenders were “extremely happy” to do business with him. If anything, he testified, his financial statements overestimated the value of his estate and properties such as his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses the media outside the New York Supreme Court in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, following proceedings in the civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Kiese urged Angoron to give special weight to Trump’s testimony, citing the former president’s decades of experience as a real estate developer. When it comes to real estate, “If my choice was Donald Trump or Attorney General James, respectfully, I would go with Donald Trump,” Kissey said.

He argued that the Democratic attorneys general, in pursuit of a political opponent, were “trying to substitute their judgment for the judgment of the banks and, frankly, for the judgment of someone who had been in the real estate industry for 50 years.” Is included in.”

Defense attorney Clifford Roberts pressured the judge to dismiss the claims against Trump’s elder sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. The lawyer argued that state attorneys failed to prove that Trump appointed his sons to run his company when he moved to the White House in 2017. , worked on the former President’s financial statements.

In this courtroom sketch, Judge Arthur Angoron, center, talks to former President Donald Trump’s attorney Chris Kiese, who asked him to speak to Trump, far right, to answer questions from the assistant attorney general in New York Supreme Court on Monday Give instructions. , November 6, 2023, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

The sons, who had signed some of the documents confirming their father’s means, testified that they trusted accountants and lawyers to assure them that the papers were in order. Robert said he “did the right thing” in doing so.

“My clients have basically been dragged into a fight between the attorney general and his father, but here we are,” Roberts said. “It’s time we ended this.”

Wallace countered that Trump and his sons signed the documents, saying they were responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements, which Angoron had previously called false and misleading.

Thursday’s arguments came a day after Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified as the state’s last witness. He had unsuccessfully contested a subpoena.

Directed verdict requests are common in civil trials, although they are granted somewhat infrequently. In Trump’s trial, Angoron, rather than the jury, is deciding the outcome.

Before trial, Engoron ruled that Trump, his company and other defendants committed fraud by overstating their net worth and the value of assets on their financial statements, which were used to obtain loans and make deals.

Angoron’s pre-trial fraud verdict included provisions that could have stripped the former president of major properties like Trump Tower, though an appeals court is allowing him to remain in control of his holdings for now.

The state rested its case on Wednesday after six weeks of testimony from more than two dozen witnesses. James is seeking the return of more than $300 million in ill-gotten gains and a ban on Trump and other defendants from doing business in New York.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump testified last week. When Trump Jr. returns to the stand on Monday, he will be questioned by defense attorneys, including his lawyer. Trump Company executives, outside accountants who worked on Trump’s financial statements, and bank officials who worked on his loans also testified as state witnesses.

Who asserted that lender Deutsche Bank made its own adjustments to the asset values ​​listed in Trump’s financial statements, “cut” the estimates for Trump Tower and other properties, and decided to lend him hundreds of millions of dollars anyway . Documents show the adjustments amounted to $2 billion over some years.

Who also attacked the credibility of Trump’s lawyer-turned-foe Michael Cohen. He said Cohen’s “pathetic performance” weakened the state’s case when he retracted his initial testimony that Trump had instructed him to increase the value of the properties to “the number Trump told us.”

Under pressure of cross-examination during his testimony on October 25, Cohen admitted that Trump never asked him to inflate the numbers in his personal statement – ​​although Cohen later said that Trump had indirectly hinted at this, and “We understood what he wanted.” Robert at that time asked for an immediate directed verdict, which Angoron refused.

,

Follow Michael Sisak x.com/mikesisak Visit and send confidential suggestions

Source: apnews.com