Donald Trump's business fraud case may impact his previously close relationship with Ivanka

Donald Trump’s business fraud civil case in New York has been a headline-grabbing event as his three adult children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump, have taken the stand. The former president has faced frustrations inside and outside the courtroom as his children have been put in office, but it seems Ivanka’s testimony troubles him the most.

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, who was dropped as a defendant in the case, has tried her best to distance herself from her father’s career ambitions after leaving Washington, D.C. Unfortunately for her, Donald Trump’s legal issues has pulled him back and reportedly released him He was “upset and agitated” that he was “being dragged to court”. page six, This disappointing situation has reportedly left the formerly close father-daughter duo somewhat of a dilemma regarding the $250 million affair.

A source told the media outlet, “This is troubling Ivanka, who has worked hard to stay under the radar for the past two years and is bracing herself for the press and paparazzi who will follow her in court. Will attack.” Ivanka tried to excuse herself from testifying on the school day because it would cause her “undue hardship”, but this excuse did not work with Judge Arthur Engeron.

Ivanka’s involvement in her father’s legal circus is not helping their relationship and is probably why Donald Trump continues to fight. “He sympathizes [Ivanka’s] Emotions because of how it affects her life in Miami… Ivanka wants zero [public] attention, and now she’s back in the spotlight and Trump is upset that this is happening to him,” the insider said. This likely won’t be the only case his daughter has been involved in as she still faces a January 6 arraignment. And Ivanka will not be able to avoid the subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith. The journey ahead is going to be difficult for Donald Trump and his daughter.

Before you go, click here to see all the times Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

Source: www.sheknows.com