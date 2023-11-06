Donald Trump testifies: What to expect when the former president takes the stand

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to testify in a civil fraud trial that threatens his family’s business empire.

His testimony on Monday will follow that of his two sons — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — who took the stand late last week.

New York’s attorney general is seeking a fine of $250m (£202m) and a ban on Mr Trump from doing business in the state.

Judges have already ruled that the former president committed fraud in collusion with his two eldest sons and other executives of the Trump Organization. These proceedings will determine possible penalties.

Mr Trump, 77, denies wrongdoing.

Presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky told the BBC that it was unprecedented for a former president to take the witness stand.

What to expect from Mr Trump’s highly anticipated testimony:

What to Watch When Trump Takes a Stand

No one is sure what the former president will do. He has described this action as political witchcraft.

Dr. Chervinsky said Mr. Trump’s testimony goes against every political communication strategy in history.

“The President’s speech should be prepared very carefully,” he said. “In a trial, you never know what’s going to happen.”

The front-runner for next year’s Republican presidential nomination has not testified publicly in any of the other legal cases pending against him.

But he has already clashed with the judge overseeing the case, Arthur Angoron, who twice ruled that Mr Trump had violated a gag order barring him from criticizing court staff and fined him a total of $15,000. Was fined.

On the witness stand on Monday, he will face questioning, under oath, about evidence heard at the trial that he directed property values ​​to be fraudulently inflated so his company could secure favorable loans.

And it’s clear Mr Trump is closely following the case – which could see him stripped of some corporate holdings and signature properties like Trump Tower.

The former president frequently attended the trial in person and shared his displeasure about his former lawyer Michael Cohen, the judge, the Attorney General, and even the court staff throughout the trial.

When Mr Cohen testified against him, Mr Trump suddenly left the courtroom after the judge ruled against him. Apparently not alerted, his Secret Service details hurried to capture him.

Will Trump make a 5th argument?

Mr Trump is no stranger to court cases. He has been involved in several legal controversies over the years, which has required him to take the stand or testify at times.

He has previously used his constitutional right against self-incrimination in this case, known as the fifth plea.

While testifying under oath in a deposition, which is oral testimony outside court, Mr. Trump made the fifth plea more than 400 times.

This does not mean that he will do the same as a witness.

Eric Trump invoked that particular constitutional right more than 500 times while testifying under oath in a deposition,

But that didn’t stop him from arguing with state lawyers when he took the witness stand in court.

What happened till now?

There have been several notable moments in Trump’s court case so far.

His sons’ innings in the stands were particularly memorable. Both maintained their innocence.

Donald Trump Jr. told jokes.

She told photographers, “I should have done makeup” and asked a court sketch artist to make her “look sexy.”

Other people are also testifying in the case.

Another co-defendant is Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, who has previously pleaded guilty to tax crimes.

Jeff McConkey, who was an executive of the Trump Organization from 1987 to February this year, was given freedom to go against Trump in this matter. He testified that he had helped company executives avoid taxes and inflated the former president’s wealth.

Source: www.bing.com