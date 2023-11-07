Donald Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil fraud trial

NEW YORK — A defiant Donald Trump argued with a New York judge and criticized the state attorney general who is suing him on Monday, using the witness stand in his civil fraud trial to defend his wealth and Attacked on a case that threatens his real estate empire.

The former president’s fiery testimony prompted the judge to warn: “This is not a political rally.”

Trump’s long-awaited testimony about the property’s valuation and financial statements was interrupted by state Judge Arthur Angoron, whom he said was biased against him, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he described as a “political hack.” It was ridiculed as such, but punctuated by personal sarcasm. He proudly boasted of his real estate business – “I’m worth billions of dollars more than the financial statements show” – and disputed claims that he had defrauded banks and insurers.

“This is the opposite of fraud,” he declared. “Fraud that is,” he said, referring to James, a Democrat whose office brought the lawsuit.

The heated exchange and the judge’s repeated rebuke underlined Trump’s reluctance to adapt his famously freewheeling rhetorical style to a formal courtroom setting governed by rules of evidence and legal protocol. His presence on the stand was a stark reminder of the legal troubles he faces in the race to recapture the White House in 2024.

It also served as a campaign platform for the former president and leading Republican presidential candidate to renew to supporters his claims of political persecution at the hands of government lawyers and judges.

“People are sick and tired of what is happening. I think it’s a very sad day for America,” Trump told reporters outside the courtroom after being on the stand for about three and a half hours.

The fraud conviction is unlikely to lead to jail time like Trump’s upcoming criminal cases. But allegations of financial impropriety damaged the soul of the brand he spent decades building. Angoron has already ruled that Trump committed fraud by inflating his financial statements, raising questions over the former president’s future control over Trump Tower and his other major properties.

The non-jury lawsuit addresses other claims in a suit brought by James against Trump, his company and top executives, including his eldest sons. She wants the defendants to forfeit what they claim to be more than $300 million in ill-gotten gains and be banned from doing business in New York.

The civil trial is one of several legal proceedings underway against Trump as he seeks a second term, with federal prosecutors accusing him of crimes including illegally hoarding classified documents and plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. And state charges are involved. His legal and political strategies are now completely intertwined as he shuttles back and forth between campaign events and court hearings, a schedule that will only intensify once his criminal trial begins.

Trump is particularly engaged in his fraud lawsuit, distressed by suggestions that he is worth less than he claims.

“I’m worth billions of dollars more than the financial statements,” he told a state attorney on the stand Monday. You go around and try and insult me ​​and try and hurt me, probably for political reasons.

The beginning of his testimony had become controversial, with the judge at one point turning to Trump’s lawyer and saying, “I urge you to restrain him if you can. If you can’t do it, I will.”

The courtroom at 60 Center St. had already become a familiar destination for Trump, who last month volunteered to sit at the defense table and observe the proceedings. He had taken the stand once before – unexpectedly and briefly – after being accused of violating a partial restraining order. He denied violating the rules, but Angoron disagreed and still fined him.

His turn as a witness gave him his biggest opportunity yet to answer the charges against him.

When called upon by state lawyers, Trump repeatedly pushed back against the suggestion that he ever intended to defraud financial institutions. He said that previous public comments about his business dealings and his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, had been misquoted or taken too literally, and that disclaimers in his financial statements denied any misrepresentation. The steps were covered. He returned to a familiar situation in that no one was victimized, although state attorneys argue that Trump was able to receive lower interest rates and other benefits because of the money reflected on his financial statements.

“No bank has lost money. No insurance company lost money,” he declared.

The tension between Angoron and Trump, already on display in recent weeks when a judge fined him a total of $15,000 for inflammatory out-of-court comments, was clearly visible on Monday morning when the former president Repeatedly scolded about length and content. His answers.

Angorone, who previously determined in a ruling that Trump committed years of fraud while building the real estate empire that brought him fame, will decide the non-jury case. He warned at one point that he was prepared to draw “negative conclusions” against the former president if he failed to rein in his answers.

“I don’t want to hear everything this witness has to say. He has a lot to say which has nothing to do with the case or the questions,” the judge said.

Despite sharp criticism early in the day, Trump was later able to give a detailed answer without cutting in, using the opportunity to rail against James, the judge, and the proceedings in general.

“I think he’s a political shrewd, and I think he used this case to try to become governor, and he used it successfully to try to become attorney general. “I think it’s outrageous that this case is going on,” Trump said.

Trump said of Angoron, “He ruled against me, and he said I was a fraud before he knew anything about me.”

James, who was in the courtroom, looked directly at Trump as he spoke and when Trump suggested he didn’t know anything about one of his properties, which is located across the street from his office, he Was seen laughing. Later, she told reporters, “He was babbling. He insulted. But we expected it.”

Monday’s testimony focused on the core of the state attorney general’s allegations: that Trump and his company knowingly inflated property values ​​and defrauded banks and insurers out of business deals and loans.

Reiterating the stance taken by his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric, in their testimony last week, Trump sought to downplay his direct involvement in preparing and assessing the financial statements that the attorney general claims are highly inflated. -They were fraudulent and fraudulent.

“All I did was authorize people and tell them to give the accountants whatever was necessary to provide the statements,” he said. As far as the results, “I’ll look at them, I’ll look at them and maybe on some occasions, I’ll have some suggestions.”

He also downplayed the importance of the statements he made to banks and others to secure financing and deals.

“The banks didn’t find them very relevant, and they had a disclaimer clause – you would call it a useless statement clause,” he said, adding that after decades in real estate, “I would probably be as good as anyone with the banks.” I also know… I know what they look at. They look at the deal, they look at the location.”

They complained that their 2014 financial statements should not have been the subject of a lawsuit at all.

“First of all, it’s a long time ago, it’s beyond the statute of limitations,” Trump said before attacking Angoron, adding that he has allowed state attorneys to pursue claims related to such years-old documents. Given “because he always rules against me.”

Angoron said: “You can attack me in any way you want, but please answer questions.”

Source: www.marketwatch.com