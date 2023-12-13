Donald Trump sabotages his old NFT collection with his new NFT collection – Cryptosaurus

Crypto critic Donald Trump is taking another step into NFTs, offering up to $100,000 based on a mugshot taken after he was accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

The huge influx of digital trading cards has dwarfed the value of Trump’s previous NFT collection. Shortly after the “Mugshot” collection was announced on Tuesday, the minimum price of the original Trump NFT released a year ago dropped nearly 50%, then rebounded slightly. According to data from NFT Price Floor, the lowest priced cards from their second series of non-fungible tokens have dropped by almost 30% after the release of the latest collection.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was charged with 13 counts related to an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump and 18 others facing felony charges have been ordered to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Jail by August 25. (Photo by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

This third collection is backed by the Polygon layer-2 blockchain, with each NFT initially priced at $99. Shoppers who spend about $5,000 to buy 47 cards in a single transaction — if Trump is reelected, he would become the 47th president — will also get a piece of the suit Trump was wearing when he took the mugshot. . , and will also receive a dinner invitation at their place. Palm Beach Resort, Mar-a-Lago, according to the project’s website.

While NFT prices ultimately dropped over the past two launches, each collection sold out and netted millions of dollars in profits for the 45th president and the company leading the project, NFT INT LLC.

The Republican presidential candidate has been openly skeptical of crypto in the past, once calling it a “very dangerous thing,” but that criticism hasn’t stopped him from capitalizing on NFTs in a “big way.” A government filing earlier this year revealed that Trump initially received about $300,000 for licensing his image to NFT INT LLC.

CoinDesk, citing government filings, reported that the former president has about $2.8 million of cryptocurrency in digital wallets and earned $4.87 million in licensing fees for the sale of his NFTs.

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech