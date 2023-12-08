Donald Trump returns to court to praise his defense expert who found no evidence of accounting fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump returned to his civil fraud trial on Thursday to highlight his defense, reiterating his complaints that the case is baseless and praising the testimony of an accounting professor who supported him.

With testimony concluding after more than two months, Republican 2024 presidential contenders came to see New York University accounting professor Eli Bartov.

The academic disputed the crux of New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit: that Trump’s financial statements were filled with fraudulently inflated property values ​​for signature properties like his Trump Tower penthouse and his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Were.

“My main conclusion is that there is no evidence of any accounting fraud,” said Bartow, who was hired by Trump’s lawyers to give an expert perspective. Trump’s financial statements “were not materially misrepresented,” he said.

He suggested that anything problematic – a huge year-over-year jump in the estimated value of the Trump Tower triplex – was simply an error.

Even while campaigning for reelection and fighting four criminal cases, Trump is paying a lot of attention to the New York trial. He has been a frustrated spectator, a confrontational witness and a heated commentator outside the court doors.

Earlier in the trial, Trump attended several days and spent one day on the witness stand while the state was presenting its case. But his first appearance was made on Thursday after the defense began calling its own witnesses. He is scheduled to testify again on Monday.

He watched anxiously Thursday, showing documents to his lawyers and at some points patting the defense table or shaking his head over objections to some of Bartov’s testimony. During the break, Trump praised the witness and criticized the lawsuit, which is putting his net worth at stake and threatening to disrupt the real estate empire that propelled him to fame and the White House.

“This is a case that should never have been brought,” Trump declared as he left for the day, calling the lawsuit “election hunting,” “election interference” and “a disgrace to America.”

James’ lawsuit accuses Trump, his company and top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., of misleading banks and insurers by providing financial statements that inflated their net worth by billions of dollars.

These details were provided to help secure deals, including loans at attractive interest rates, available to the extremely wealthy. Some loans require updated statements each year.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, and believes the number of statements is less than his actual wealth. He downplayed the importance of documents in negotiations, saying it was clear that lenders and others should do their own analysis. And he claims the case is a partisan abuse of power by James and Judge Arthur Angoron, both Democrats.

Bartov testified that financial statements are just the starting point for lenders, and value estimates from the documents are inherently subjective opinions. Such difference of opinion does not mean that fraud has taken place, the professor said.

He described Trump’s financial statements as transparent and unusually detailed, which Bartov claimed “even my 9-year-old granddaughter” would understand. Bartov said Deutsche Bank, Trump’s major lender, did the same.

Deutsche Bank executives have testified that, expecting customers to provide widely accurate information, they often adjusted the numbers. Internal bank documents show Trump’s net worth to be significantly lower than his financial statements.

But if the bank adjusted the figures reported by Trump, “What if the reported values ​​are incorrect?” the judge asked Bartov. He responded that bankers don’t necessarily work from Trump’s original numbers.

“Then why bring them in in the first place?” Angoron asked.

Noting that the figures came with pages of notes, Bartov said that the package “allowed him to calculate the numbers himself.”

State attorney Kevin Wallace repeatedly complained that Bartov’s opinions on Deutsche Bank’s approach went beyond his expertise, at one point calling him “someone who has to say whatever he wants in this case.” has been appointed.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself, talking to me like that!” Bartov exclaimed. “I’m here to tell the truth.”

The Attorney General’s Office has previously hired Bartov as an expert.

Trump has regularly criticized the matter on his Truth Social platform. But going to court in person gets him a microphone – several of them, in fact, on news cameras positioned in the hallways. He often stops to give speeches while going in and out of courtroom proceedings, which cameras cannot record.

He was fined $10,000 over comments made outside the courtroom on October 26, when Engoron ruled that Trump violated a gag order that bars participants in the trial from publicly commenting on court staff. Stops. Trump’s lawyers are appealing against the ban order.

James didn’t let Trump go unanswered.

“Here’s a fact: Donald Trump has engaged in financial fraud for years. Here’s another fact: When you break the law, there are consequences,” James’ office wrote on Twitter this week.

The attorney general herself often comes to the courthouse when Trump is there, although she did not on Thursday.

While the non-jury trial is airing claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsification of business records, Engron has already ruled that Trump and other defendants engaged in fraud. He ordered that a receiver take control of some of Trump’s assets, but an appellate court has blocked that order. The stay was extended indefinitely on Thursday to allow for the appeals process, which Trump celebrated.

In the lawsuit, James is seeking a fine of more than $300 million and a ban on Trump and other defendants from doing business in New York.

Testimony is expected to conclude before Christmas. Closing arguments are scheduled for January, and Engoron is aiming for a decision by the end of that month.

Associated Press journalist Joseph Frederick contributed to this report.

Source: apnews.com