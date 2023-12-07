Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert claims there is no evidence of accounting fraud

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump returned to his civil fraud trial on Thursday to highlight his defense, reiterating his complaints that the case is baseless and praising the testimony of an accounting professor who supported him.

With testimony concluding after more than two months, Republican 2024 presidential contenders came to see New York University accounting professor Eli Bartov.

The academic disputed the crux of New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit: that Trump’s financial statements were filled with fraudulently inflated property values ​​for signature properties like his Trump Tower penthouse and his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Were.

“My main conclusion is that there is no evidence of any accounting fraud,” said Bartow, who was hired by Trump’s lawyers to give an expert perspective. Trump’s financial statements “were not materially misrepresented,” he said.

He suggested that anything problematic – a huge year-over-year jump in the estimated value of the Trump Tower triplex – was simply an error.

Even while campaigning for reelection and fighting four criminal cases, Trump is paying a lot of attention to the New York trial. He has been a frustrated spectator, a confrontational witness and a heated commentator outside the court doors.

Earlier in the trial, Trump attended several days and spent one day on the witness stand while the state was presenting its case. But Thursday marked his first appearance as the defense calls its witnesses. He is scheduled to testify again on Monday.

He watched attentively Thursday, shaking his head at one point when lawyers from James’ office objected to some of Bartov’s testimony. During the break, he praised Bartov’s testimony and criticized the lawsuit, which is putting Trump’s net worth at stake and threatening to disrupt the real estate empire that propelled him to fame and the White House.

Trump declared, “This whole thing is a fraud.” “This is a political witchcraft. Its purpose is to influence the elections.”

James’ lawsuit accuses Trump, his company and top executives, including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., of misleading banks and insurers by providing financial statements that inflated their net worth by billions of dollars.

These details were provided to help secure deals, including loans at attractive interest rates, available to the extremely wealthy. Some loans require updated statements each year.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, and believes the number of statements is less than his actual wealth. He downplayed the importance of documents in negotiations, saying it was clear that lenders and others should do their own analysis. And he claims the case is a partisan abuse of power by James and Judge Arthur Angoron, both Democrats.

Bartow testified that financial statements are “only the first step in a long and complex process” of valuing properties and making lending decisions. He stated that estimates on such documents are inherently subjective “opinions of value” and that differences in such opinions do not necessarily mean that fraud has occurred.

Like Trump, he said the notes accompanying the statements asked readers to evaluate the numbers for themselves, claiming that “even my 9-year-old granddaughter” would understand it. And Trump’s major lender Deutsche Bank did the same, Bartov said. The bank’s internal credit reports on Trump listed lower values ​​for some of his properties.

A Deutsche Bank executive testified last month that bankers view clients’ self-reported net worth as “subjective or subject to guesswork” and often “make some adjustments.” Another executive, now retired, previously testified that he believed the figures in Trump’s financial statements were “broadly accurate”, but that the numbers were “mind-boggling” and sometimes grossly “hairy”. Were subject to “cutting”.

State attorney Kevin Wallace complained that Bartov’s opinions on the bank’s approach went beyond his expertise, calling him “someone who has been appointed to say whatever he wants to say in this case.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself, talking to me like that!” Bartov exclaimed. “I’m here to tell the truth.”

Angoron rejected the state’s objection.

The Attorney General’s Office has previously hired Bartov as an expert.

Trump has regularly criticized the matter on his Truth Social platform. But going to court in person gets him a microphone – several of them, in fact, on news cameras positioned in the hallways. He often stops while going in and out of proceedings, which cameras cannot record, so that he can make statements and present various developments as victories.

afternoon briefing

working days

The top stories selected by Chicago Tribune editors, delivered to your inbox each afternoon.

He was fined $10,000 over comments made outside the courtroom on October 26, when Engoron ruled that Trump violated a gag order that bars participants in the trial from publicly commenting on court staff. Stops. Trump’s lawyers are appealing against the ban order.

James didn’t let Trump go unanswered.

“Here’s a fact: Donald Trump has engaged in financial fraud for years. Here’s another fact: When you break the law, there are consequences,” James’ office wrote on Twitter this week.

The attorney general herself often comes to the courthouse when Trump is there, although she did not on Thursday.

While the non-jury trial is airing claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsification of business records, Engron has already ruled that Trump and other defendants engaged in fraud. He ordered that a receiver take control of some of Trump’s assets, but an appellate court has blocked that order. The stay was extended indefinitely on Thursday to allow for the appeals process to proceed.

In the lawsuit, James is seeking a fine of more than $300 million and a ban on Trump and other defendants from doing business in New York.

Testimony is expected to conclude before Christmas. Closing arguments are scheduled for January, and Engoron is aiming for a decision by the end of that month.

Source: www.chicagotribune.com