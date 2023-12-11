Donald Trump predicts Bitcoin price to hit $2 trillion in 2024

Bitcoin BTC has made a comeback this year, rekindling wild rumors of a secret sovereign Bitcoin bid and that Elon Musk may be ready to trigger a rise in Bitcoin’s price.

subscribe Now Forbes Cryptoasset and Blockchain Advisor And successfully navigate the Bitcoin and crypto market rollercoaster before next year’s historic Bitcoin Halving!

The price of bitcoin has soared above $40,000 per bitcoin in recent weeks, more than doubling from $20,000 per bitcoin late last year, as traders prepared to withdraw trillions of dollars from China and the Federal Reserve.

Now, with many predicting that 2024 could be an even bigger year for Bitcoin, analysts at investment manager VanEck have said they expect former US President Donald Trump to regain the White House next year – leading to This will help the price of Bitcoin to rise to $100,000 by December 2024. Market capitalization of approximately $2 trillion.

Bitcoin’s historic halving is expected to lead to crypto price chaos just around the corner! Sign up now for free cryptocodex,A daily newsletter for traders, investors and the crypto-curious that will keep you ahead of the market

Dollar ‘collapses’ over FORBESU.S – Bitcoin is the only ‘obvious competitor’ as Fed money printing predicted to trigger Ethereum, XRP and crypto price rise By Billy Bambrough

Former US President Donald Trump is the Republican front runner in the 2024 presidential race… [+] The heat has increased amid the surge in the price of Bitcoin.

getty images

“In the second half of 2024, Bitcoin will climb a wall of presidential-sized anxiety,” VanEck analysts Matthew Siegel and Patrick Bush wrote in their 2024 Crypto and Bitcoin Predictions report.

“After a contested election in which Donald Trump won 290 electoral votes and regained the presidency, there is growing optimism that [Securities and Exchange Commission] “Barring the SEC’s hostile regulatory approach, we think the Bitcoin price will reach its all-time high on November 9, exactly three years from its previous all-time high.”

The SEC’s aggressive stance towards Bitcoin and crypto in recent years has led to Bitcoin prices tumbling, with Chairman Gary Gensler accusing Coinbase and other major crypto exchanges of securities fraud.

Sigel and Bush pointed to historical Bitcoin price data, which showed that Bitcoin’s November 2020 breakout came “exactly three years ago from the November 2017 top”, and said that if the Bitcoin price were “to $100,000 by December is reached, then we take a long-term decision.” [mysterious bitcoin creator] Satoshi Nakamoto will be named” time magazineperson of the Year.

Trump’s projected victory, which is in line with recent polls that put him ahead of President Joe Biden, is what VanEck analysts see as a global reaction against an “anti-growth agenda.”

Sign up now for cryptocodex-A free, daily newsletter for the crypto-curious

More from Forbes: Elon Musk confirms ‘progress’ on WildX crypto rumors, sending Dogecoin prices surging to rival Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP. by billy bambrough

The price of Bitcoin has surged back this year, regaining most of the ground lost in 2022.

Forbes Digital Assets

“The percentage of the global population voting in legislative and presidential elections will exceed 45% in 2024,” Sigel and Bush wrote. “This high level of critical polls indicates high volatility and the potential for significant changes. More specifically, we are seeing growing evidence that voters and courts are rejecting the green lobby’s anti-growth agenda.”

Last month, Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick predicted that the price of Bitcoin is “on track” to reach $100,000 per Bitcoin by the end of 2024, echoing several Wall Street Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January. Points to expected approval.

“We now expect multiple spot ETFs to be approved for both Bitcoin and Ethereum in Q1-2024, paving the way for institutional investment,” Kendrick wrote in a note to clients. “Simply put, everything is working as expected. Bitcoin’s dominance continues – its share of the overall digital asset market capitalization has increased from 45% in April to 50% in April.”

Source: www.forbes.com