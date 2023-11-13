Donald Trump owned several Atlantic City casinos that went bankrupt – despite this, he said, ‘Atlantic City fostered a lot of growth for me’

In the glittering world of Atlantic City’s casinos during the 1980s, Donald Trump emerged as a major player. Their entry into the casino industry coincided with the growing popularity of Atlantic City as a gambling haven after Las Vegas. Trump’s ambition led him to acquire three of the city’s major casinos, marking them as a significant presence in the thriving industry.

Then the landscape of casino gambling changed dramatically. The legalization of gambling in other states gradually eroded the monopoly Atlantic City once enjoyed. Decentralization of the gambling industry began to attract crowds, hurting the city and Trump’s casino revenues.

Trump’s challenges to the casino industry were not just external. The internal financial structure of his enterprises, especially the Taj Mahal, was fraught with risks. Being highly dependent on credit, these establishments faced immense pressure to generate adequate revenues. Financial analysts such as Mark Hoffberg of the Wall Street Journal had already predicted that seasonal fluctuations in tourism would severely impact these casinos’ ability to cover operating costs and debt payments.

Trump’s response to these challenges was varied and controversial. He initially dismissed critics and analysts who predicted imminent financial troubles. As the predictions came true, Trump’s strategy included blaming external factors and individuals, including contractors and business associates, for the failures.

By the early 1990s, the financial situation of Trump’s casino empire had become dire. Several applications for bankruptcy were filed: Trump Taj Mahal in 1991, followed by Trump Plaza and Trump Castle in 1992, and later Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts Inc. in 2004. These filings were a clear indication of the dire state of their casino enterprises.

Despite the setbacks, Trump’s financial condition remained somewhat untouched by the turmoil of his business ventures. He managed to negotiate a deal with creditors that allowed him to avoid personal bankruptcy and maintain financial stability. The dichotomy between the failure of his casinos and the preservation of his assets highlights Trump’s complicated relationship with his businesses.

In 2009, just before the company again filed for bankruptcy protection, Trump resigned as chairman of Trump Entertainment Resorts. This move was in line with his previous strategies, in which he protected himself from financial failures while maintaining his brand and wealth.

“Atlantic City fueled a lot of growth for me,” Trump said, reflecting on the significant personal profits he achieved from these failed ventures through a combination of strategic financing and business maneuvers – a point he often made in his business. The record is exposed while defending.

The final demolition of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in 2021, using 3,000 sticks of dynamite, symbolized the physical and metaphorical end of Trump’s tumultuous run in the casino business. What began as a venture full of promise and ambition in Atlantic City ultimately succumbed to the changing dynamics of the gambling industry and financial mismanagement.

As Trump faces his current legal challenges in New York, his business legacy is under scrutiny. This trial represents a critical moment that could impact public perception and the future trajectory of their various business interests. The implications of the lawsuit extend beyond any one area, potentially affecting the broad spectrum of his business empire.

