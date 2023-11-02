Donald Trump Jr. takes stand in family’s NYC lawsuit, denies involvement in fraudulent financial statements

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s first son took the stand Wednesday in the family’s Manhattan Supreme Court fraud lawsuit, where he denied involvement in making fraudulent statements that inflated his father’s net worth.

Don Jr., an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told the court that he took over the reins with brother Eric and Trump’s convicted ex-finance chief Allen Weisselberg in 2017 after his father won the White House and that he and the CFO were entrusted with overseeing Trump. Was appointed for. faith.

The annual financial statements presented in deals with banks and lenders – which Judge Arthur Engoron has ruled fraudulent – ​​were signed by Trump’s trustees after he became president.

But Don Jr. denied that their accuracy was his responsibility or that he had any special knowledge of them. He said this was the work of Trump Organization accountants.

Don Jr. testified, “As a trustee, I had an obligation to listen to the accountants”. “These people had incredibly deep knowledge, and I trusted [them],

Don Jr., 45, wearing a pink tie and navy blue suit, took the stand as lawyers for the New York Attorney General began closing their case against Trump’s family real estate empire, now in the fifth week of trial. Is. He is expected to continue testifying Thursday.

The state’s attorney is expected to call first Eric Trump and then Trump to the stand on Monday. On Wednesday, daughter Ivanka Trump filed a notice of appeal of Angoron’s ruling last week, requiring her to testify on Nov. 8. She was initially a defendant in the case, but won the dismissal on appeal.

The case brought by Attorney General Tish James accuses Trump, his eldest sons and former executives Weisselberg and Comptroller Jeff McConkey of manipulating the value of their assets for illegal profits in business deals starting in 2011 and throughout his presidency. Conspired to increase it to billions.

In a pre-trial ruling, Angoron found that the statements in question were fraudulent and ordered Trump to strip him of the certificates he needed to conduct business in New York. It is on hold pending the appeal.

In addition to the other elements outlined in the six pending claims, it is still to be determined how much the company will have to pay. James’ office is seeking $250 million in restitution and permanently barring Trump and his executive children from running businesses in New York again.

Before Don Jr. took the stand for just over an hour, Judge Angorone heard that Trump’s false valuations have caused financial institutions to lose $168 million in interest from 2014 to this year.

Team Trump denied wrongdoing, claiming that evaluating buildings is an art, not a science, among other arguments. He is expected to begin his defense case after the AG’s recess. It is not clear whether they will call each of the 127 people on their witness list.

Don Jr. said he began working for his father’s business as a project manager in 2001, shortly after 9/11 and after graduating from Wharton. He said his various titles included project manager and executive vice president, and he had primarily handled international deals before his father’s election.

Colleen Faherty, the AG’s attorney, asked where her current title was in the hierarchy.

“Pretty high,” Don Jr. said, noting that his father and Weisselberg were his senior for a long time.

As was the case with the company and Weisselberg’s criminal case in Manhattan last year — which resulted in a conviction for tax fraud — Trump and his lawyers blamed the Trump Organization’s former outside accounting firm, Mazars, and the CPA they dealt with, Donald Bender. Has been appointed. impurities

Bender testified at the beginning of the trial and in the criminal case in 2022 that his job was to compile information given to him by Trump, not to audit it.

Don Jr. testified that Bender was “the main guy for anything we did” in terms of accounting.

With Trump’s misleading 2017 statement, Don Jr. became angry, telling Faherty that he would be sitting down with Weisselberg and various accountants to share observations and “give him an idea of ​​the cash flow” for various properties.

“That doesn’t mean I used it to put it together,” he said. “They did it.”

The AG’s lawyers presented new evidence showing that Trump reinstated himself as trustee nine days after the January 6 insurrection — a sign that he’s ready to make a comeback as a businessman. While publicly claiming that President Joe Biden stole the election.

Don Jr. said he was not aware of how his role changed at that time or whether his father was still a trustee.

Trump was not in court for the first day of his son’s testimony and is not expected to attend when testimony resumes.

The former president took to Truth Social around 3 a.m. on Wednesday to make his feelings known.

“Leave my kids alone, Angoron,” Trump wrote. “You are a disgrace to the legal profession!”

