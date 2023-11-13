Donald Trump Jr. returns as defense seeks to undermine New York civil fraud claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. returned to the stand Monday as defense lawyers began calling witnesses in a New York civil fraud trial that threatens his father’s real estate empire.

Donald Trump’s eldest son returned two weeks later after state lawyers questioned him during the lengthy trial, which also included testimony from the former president and Don Jr.’s siblings Eric and Ivanka Trump.

“You thought you were rid of me, your honour,” he quipped, taking the stand.

Trump Jr., executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was originally scheduled to testify on November 1 and 2. He said he never worked on the annual financial statements at the center of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. He said he relied on the company’s longtime finance chief and outside accountants to verify their accuracy.

Former President Donald Trump’s son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the Trump Organization’s civil fraud trial in New York Supreme Court on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in New York. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

James alleges that Donald Trump, his company, and officials including his sons overstated their wealth by billions of dollars in financial statements they filed with banks, insurers and others. The documents were used to secure loans and make deals. James is seeking more than $300 million in what she says are ill-gotten gains and a ban on the defendants doing business in New York.

Before trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that the defendants committed fraud by inflating their net worth and the value of assets in their financial statements. He imposed a sentence that could take away prime properties like Trump Tower, though an appeals court is allowing the former president to remain in control for now.

Trump has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers argue that the state failed to meet “any legal standard” to prove charges of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. The state rested its case last Wednesday after six weeks of testimony from more than two dozen witnesses. Among them: company insiders, accountants, bank executives and Trump’s fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen.

The trial is moving forward after Angoron rejected the defense’s request last week for what is known as a directed verdict. Angoron did not rule on the request, but indicated that the trial would proceed as scheduled.

Trump’s lawyer Christopher Keese sought a verdict acquitting Trump and the other defendants last Thursday, arguing that the state’s case involves only “successful and profitable loan transactions” and “there are no victims.” There is no complainer. There is no injury.”

After testifying in early November, Donald Trump Jr. reiterated his father’s claims that the case was “purely a political persecution”, threatening Trump’s chances for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by James James, a Democrat. Was brought to blunt.

“I think it’s a really scary precedent for New York — for me, for example, before I’ve even spent a day in court, I’m clearly guilty of fraud for trusting my accountant, for Wait: accounting,” Trump Jr. told reporters on Nov. 2.

On Monday, Trump Jr. was first scheduled to be questioned by defense lawyers representing him, his father and other defendants. It is also expected that a state lawyer will ask him questions on cross-examination. Trump Jr. is expected to testify on Monday and Tuesday, followed by a tax attorney also testifying as a state witness.

The defense also plans to call several expert witnesses as part of their case in an effort to rebut testimony from state witnesses that Trump’s financial statements provided him with better loan terms and insurance premiums and a role in dealmaking. were factors.

When he became president in 2017, Donald Trump handed over daily management of his company to Eric and Donald Trump Jr. and named Trump Jr. as trustee of a trust he established to hold his assets while in office. did.

In Donald Trump Jr.’s prior testimony, when asked if he ever worked on “the details of his father’s financial situation,” the scion said: “I don’t remember that.” Trump Jr. said he signed the statements as a trustee, but left the work to outside accountants and the company’s then-finance chief and co-trustee, Allen Weisselberg.

“I had an obligation to listen to people who had intimate knowledge of those things,” Trump Jr. testified. “If they put forward something, I was not working on the document, but if they tell me it is accurate based on the accounting valuation of all the materials. … These people had incredible insider knowledge, and I trusted it.

,

Follow Michael Sisak x.com/mikesisakAnd send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Source: www.bing.com